FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools

The minister of state for education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has stated that the federal government would work very closely with the states and local governments to crack down hard on owners of mushroom secondary schools.

The minister who stated this yesterday during an interview with journalists, noted that the closure of such schools is imminent in the light of what he described as unacceptably low standards of some secondary schools across the country.

A press statement released by the deputy director, Press & Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong, stated that the minister revealed that the National Secondary Education Commission (NSEC), which is billed to take-off soon, is part of steps and institutional preparations towards the crackdown.

According to the statement, the minister added that NSEC would work closely with relevant stakeholders to tighten the noose on operators of mushroom secondary schools.

He also noted that as much as government is doing everything humanly possible to bring every child of school age on board, quality and standard must not be sacrificed on the platter of greed of operators of mushroom schools.

Nwajiuba added that the ministry will present a memo on standardisation and quality assurance for secondary schools at the next National Council on Education and the Joint Consultative Committee on Education, (JCCE) slated for 4th to 8th November, 2019, respectively.

Nwajiuba also appealed to states, local governments and private schools’ owners to take the issue of standard and quality assurance in the nation’s schools seriously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

