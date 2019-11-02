FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has declared plans to partner with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) to establish local government farm settlements nationwide.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri made this known during an inspection visit to Gaate Farm City in Kokona local goverment area of Nasarawa State. The farm is owned and manage by a group of private agro investigators under the umbrella of NFGCS.

He said the partnership would use the NFGCS model as a template to transfer agropreneurship knowledge and technical skills with the aim to establish farm settlements in all local governments across Nigeria.

Shehuri said the move is a public-private partnership, one that is in tandem with one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategies to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty in the next decade through the agro value chain.

The minister who led the delegation said he was overwhelmed with the green revolution he met at the farm, noting government would send its delegate to the farm to tap from its wealth of knowledge.

“I have heard a lot about you people and I said to myself that I must see to believe. I am really overwhelmed with what I see here today and words cannot express how I feel right now. You have successfully taken yourselves out of hopelessness and given hope to yourselves and other Nigerians. This is the dream and vision of President Buhari and the ministry is ready to partner to ensure that we have something like this in every local government in Nigeria.

“This is the first of its kind in this part of the world. I will sit with the directors in the ministry to discuss how we can come over to learn from you. The Ministry of Agriculture will come and learn from you. I will be here again, not just for the purpose of visiting or inspection but to relax”, he added.

He lauded the unique business model of the young agroprenuers, saying it sends a strong message of national economic development to other youths in the country.

According to him, “the template to stop the herdsmen and farmers clashes nationwide is less than an hour drive from Abuja and we don’t know all this while. You have offered solution for a community to live a purposeful life. I can see the entire community is engaged in every section of the farm.

“Every community in Nigeria needs something like this and the ministry would immediately commence the process of developing a working memo for the President to begin the process of nationwide youth agro training,” he added.

On his part, NFGCS national coordinator, Retson Tedheke, observed the minister’s visit as timely, given the fact that the recent border closure by the Federal Government was already putting pressure on farmers to produce more to local consumption.

Retson, however, called on the government to match words with actions to make available the necessary infrastructures and credit facilities for farmers to make agriculture more attractive.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

