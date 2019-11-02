Finally, Now That Buhari Has Defeated Atiku

Wednesday this week turned out a difficult day to comprehend by those who had kept tab on the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 presidential poll. Just as Atiku’s legal team was preparing to adjust its earlier submission that would later lead to a 15-minute recess by the Supreme Court Justices, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, the shooting down of the appeal through an unanimous verdict by the six Supreme Court justices for lack of merit proved a catastrophe to supporters and members of the Peoples democratic Party (PDP).

With the dismissal of the appeal by the Apex Court, the prospects for Atiku’s victory through the judicial process took a crumbling rhythm and rendered the hope of reversing the outcome of the presidential poll unrealisable. One can easily understand the weariness by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP to react to the verdict that was unanticipated. Though the ruling party had always insisted that President Buhari was unperturbed over threat of judicial reversal of his electoral victory, the PDP also was no less self-assured that its appeal could open another window of opportunity to consolidate its case against the verdict of the presidential panel that upheld the result of the 2019 polls.

For those who have followed trajectories of presidential appeal cases that often ended at the apex court since 2003, with the exception of the 2015 polls that was conceded by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Wednesday’s verdict proved a fatal blow against overturning the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that gave victory to Buhari. Like past appeals, the justices refused to walk a different path and, like their colleagues since 2003, preferred to uphold the decision of the electoral umpire. Unlike in the past when Buhari was the victim and seeking to swing justice to his favour; this time around, Atiku, who is the Wazirin Adamawa and former vice president under the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was praying for the annulment of the outcome of the 2019 presidential polls described by some analysts as an electoral heist.

With the apex court throwing out Atiku’s appeal, the clouds of fear-provoking uncertainties over the fate of the 2019 polls have retreated and the road is now clear for Buhari to complete his second and final term in 2023. It is certain that the Supreme Court’s verdict could not have enjoyed an overwhelming support, considering the bickering that had trailed the conduct and final outcome of the 2019 polls. What matters now is not whether the apex court did justice, for in the eyes of the loser, justice is yet to be served. What is most crucial now is that the road to 2023 has been cleared of all inhibitions as the country is set to commence another journey to yet another general election in 2023.

Those with political aspirations have quickly awaken to the realities and making hay while the sun is shining. At least for now, potential presidential candidates are working behind the scene to set up structures in order to give a push for their aspirations. Those who insist that it is too early to start the campaign for 2023 are indeed ignorant of what modern political strategies are all about. What must be avoided now is that these campaigns must not be allowed to interfere with governance. It is understandable that those who are early birds in biting the bullet for realising their ambitions may be involved in consensus-building process and re-aligning with forces for future victory. Democracy is never a perfect system, just as the thirst for idealism under a democratic culture could turn out a mirage in our clime noted for ambiguities and paradoxes. The capacity of the polity to rise above the discrepancies of democracy is expected to avail the people of present realities in order to build a system that promotes the advancement of democratic ideals.

There is tremendous benefits from the verdict of the Supreme Court. Apart from eliminating potential threats to a nation enmeshed in a titanic judicial battle to authenticate disputed polls, the verdict serves as a clarion call on opposition parties to focus on challenging the APC to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigerians, especially on economic empowerment and fight against insecurity and corruption. This can be done through a systematic monitoring of the performance profile of the Buhari government and making the government accountable to the public over its manifold promises to the nation.

Nigeria’s democracy has been weakened by the inability of the political class to differentiate between politics and governance. Since democracy is erroneously seen as the only mechanism for the empowerment of politicians and not delivering dividends to the overall majority, the resolution of a disputed electoral victory is hugely seen as flag to commence yet another political journey aimed at swinging the pendulum for victory. Owing to the inability of politicians to see beyond their pockets, the race for political offices remains hotly contested, with various out-of-the-book strategies deployed to win at all cost.

Such a disposition has robbed the nation of worthy leaders whose capacity to turn things around has been largely discountenanced. Anyone who throws their hat in the political ring is first asked if they are well prepared for the battle that is often measured by the possession of an enormous war chest. On the basis of the enormous role of financial prowess that is seen as inevitable, elected leaders now concentrate on amassing intimidating war chest to buy votes during elections in order to compromise security and electoral officials. Without a bottomless financial pit filled to the top, a dark horse in the race is assured of making it to the last line, while those with leadership qualities but bereft of funds are only allowed to live in an island of wishes.

To beat political swindlers that are compromising our desire for a transparent system towards building enduring democratic structures, all hands must be on deck to emancipate our nation from the firm grips of corrupt politicians who are not willing to give up. We must deploy technology to make every vote count. If India can conduct and announce electoral result electronically within so short a time, does if not tell us that we need to review our system that runs on rustic platforms that are subject to dealers in political manipulations.

It would amount to not learning the mistakes of the past if we go ahead to conduct the next 2023 general polls without engaging fool-proof digital systems that make conduct of elections stress-free and transparent. We have what it takes to do the right thing, but what we lack is a polity that is committed to rising above greed and enthroning a system committed to equity and fairness for all.

Now that the Supreme Court has upheld the electoral victory of President Buhari, the opposition parties should dedicate themselves to the task of mounting pressure on the National Assembly to review and strengthen electoral mechanisms towards conducting transparent polls in line with best global practices. That is the only basis on which elections can stand the scrutiny of the times.

