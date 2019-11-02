Gov Lalong Inaugurates Investment, Economic Submit C’ttee

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, on Friday, inaugurated the state Investment and Economic Submit and Glorious Stars Planning Committees, saying the two committees are expected to handle the pivotal to actualising their three-point policy thrust of Peace, Security and Good Governance; Infrastructural Development; and Sustainable Economic Rebirth.

He said, “Since my re-election, I have consistently maintained that our focus during the final lap of our Rescue Mission is to consolidate on our first term achievements and leave lasting legacies for the benefit of our people and the next generation.”

According to him, in order to achieve this, we have been deliberate and strategic in our planning process, which began with the engagement of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which came up with a 5-year Development Plan to guide us.”

Lalong who spoke while inaugurating the two committees in Government House Ray Field noted that shortly after receiving this report, I appointed commissioners who have since been chewing this document not only to understand it, but also to implement it through their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The appointees have also undergone an orientation workshop as well as fully participated in a very rigorous Policy Retreat which ended yesterday at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.”

He further said, “In as much as we plan and strategise, the ability to achieve our objectives will largely depend on our capacity to generate funds as well as create opportunities for our people to stimulate economic growth. You will agree with me that this is not possible without opening up Plateau State to domestic and international investors who can bring in their resources, to tap into our vast unexploited human and material potentials.”

“That is why we have decided to host an Economic and Investment Summit, which will not only showcase the business opportunities inherent in our state, but also assist us to rebrand and repackage Plateau as the Home of Peace and Tourism.”

“ We have spent most of our time in the last four years to restore peace to the state and tackle crime and criminality. To the glory of God and with the cooperation of all citizens and other stakeholders, we can say we have largely succeeded.”

“Now that we have attained substantial stability and restored confidence, we have to open up to the world and bring back people who had left Plateau, either due to crisis or other considerations, as well as welcome new people who are eager to come to the state because of its natural attraction.”

“This brings me to the idea of the Glorious Stars Initiative which seeks to identify and recognise individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the development of Plateau State, or cut their teeth in the state before eventually shooting to national and international fame.”

“We need to recognise and showcase them as examples of what Plateau offered to the nation and the world. We also desire to use them as ambassadors towards changing the perception of our state, which was negatively affected by past events we are gradually putting behind us.”

“Through these two very important events, we are optimistic that we shall revive the economic fortunes of our state and provide job opportunities for our people in line with our Next Level Vision, focusing on our areas of comparative advantage, which include Tourism, Agriculture and Mining.”

He said the terms of reference for the the Investment Summit Planning committee is to organise and plan the Investment and Economic Summit for Plateau State, as well as to prepare the theme, topics, identify and contact speakers and discussants.

It is to identify and invite participants including companies and investors and to make contact with relevant Foreign Missions, Embassies and Development Partners for participation at the Summit and also to mobilise the relevant participation from Plateau State and Federal MDAs at the Summit, while Glorious Stars Planning Committee would identify the date and venue for the event, bearing in mind the need to dovetail into the Plateau State Economic Summit and to identify those individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Plateau State.

“The committee would arrange for the appropriate approach of hosting the event, with the view to changing the negative narrative of Plateau State in recent past, and to make necessary arrangements for the success of the event to achieve.”

“ Members of these committees were carefully chosen because of their experiences, capacities and track records of loyalty, not only to Plateau State, but the nation at large.”

“Both committees have one month to submit their reports.”

“I therefore urge you to carry out this task with all sense of responsibility and urgency, as our administration is in a hurry to change the fortunes of Plateau State from a government-dependent economy to one driven by private entrepreneurship, innovation, productivity and tourism.”

“On our part, we shall give you all the necessary support to enable you carry out this assignment with less stress.”

“Without going ahead of your work, let me advise that you factor in how the private sector can be carried along in helping to host this event through sponsorship, in order to save the state scarce funds needed for critical projects.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

