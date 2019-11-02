Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has tasked Nigerians on the need to engage in actions that will help to further cement the bond of unity and cohesion in the country.

The governor gave the charge on Friday when the Class of 81of the Nigeria Air Force School, Jos, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

According to him, the unity of Nigeria should supercede every other interest and people should shun acts capable of fanning the embers of distrust and disunity among Nigerians.

He said: “We are at a very difficult time in our national life and starting to hear the negative voices, which are unfortunate and ought not to be.

“The negativity is growing continuously and we are beginning to become suspicious of one another, and it should not be so.

“I believe that this type of association, where each of you still relates with one another after all these years of leaving school, is something that we can build on.

“It will help to build the nation as it is based on unity and oneness.

“Oneness and unity have to be projected in our nation, because in that strength of unity, we will be able to move our nation forward”.

The governor attributed the relative peace and security currently enjoyed in the state to government’s deliberate action in positively engaging the youths via its different job and wealth creation programmes.

Earlier, Mr Ayodeji Olusina, the leader of the delegation, thanked the governor for appointing one of their members, Mr Chiedu Ebie, as Secretary to the State Government.

He said that they were in Asaba for a reunion of all members of the Class of 81 of their school.(NAN)

