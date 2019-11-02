Gov Sule Swears In 15 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has sworn-in 15 commissioners into the state executive council five months after the inauguration of his administration.

A total number of 12 special advisers were also sworn-in at the Lafia City Hall, as well a high court judge, Mr Sunday Bawa, a member of the state Local Government Service Commission and Chairmen, and members of the state Muslim and Christian Welfare Board.

While speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the governor urged the commissioners to be prepared for the challenges of their roles and work diligently for the development of Nasarawa State.

The governor also called the new members of the state executive council to key into his administration’s policies and programmes.

The governor assigns portfolios as follows, Prof Allahnanah Otaki was given Agriculture and Water Resources, Obadiah Boyi got Trade, Industry and Investment, Mrs Fati Sabo was given Education, Science and Technology, Musa Ibrahim Ekye was given Environment and Natural Resources.

Haruna Adamu Ogbole was assigned to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Ahmed Baba Yahaya got Health, the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Dogo Shammah Danladi was assigned to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Abdulkarim Kana was appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state.

Others include, Dr Salihu Alizaga, assigned Lands and Urban Development , Yusuf Turaki Aliyu got Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development was given to Hajiya Halima Ahmed Jabiru.

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport was assigned to Philip Dada, Youths and Sports Development went to Orthman Bala Adams while two commissioners, Mohammed Iman and Bashir Aliyu were assigned to the Ministry of Special Duties.

