Gov’ship Polls: INEC, Security Agents Identify Flash Points In Bayelsa, Kogi

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the country’s security agencies have identified major flashpoints in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the two states have a history of election violence which prompted INEC and the security agencies to swing into action in order to stem the menace in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

To this end, the head of the lead agency for election security, who is also the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said that the security agencies were not unmindful of the threat the flashpoints posed to the polls.

He said that 66, 214 policemen would be deployed in Kogi and Bayelsa States to man all the polling units, INEC offices, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices, and the collation centres.

Also, the national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, said that they were aware of the volatile nature of Kogi and Bayelsa States when it comes to the conduct of elections and warned politicians to shun all acts violence as security personnel would be deployed in the states to protect Nigerians.

Speaking at the regular quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES), INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the stakeholders had identified the flashpoints.

Yakubu, who did not name the flashpoints for security reasons, said that the meeting offered an opportunity to them to review the security situation in Kogi and Bayelsa States, which are known for electoral violence.

He said: “There are already warning signals in the two states. Both are politically volatile. Elections have been severally disrupted by violence in the past. Our risk assessment which will be shared with the security agencies at this meeting has identified some flashpoints.

“We are also concerned that thugs have been mobilised from within and outside the states with the aim of either influencing the elections or disrupting the process on behalf of partisan sponsors.

“This calls for a robust response before the elections, on election day and during the process of collation and declaration of results. Nigerians expect that by now we have learnt enough lessons from previous elections to ensure a swift security response to the increasing desperation by political actors to disrupt elections and subvert the will of the electorate. If that happens, many Nigerians will blame the electoral umpire and the security agencies. We must continue to rise to this challenge.

“On our part, INEC is committed to the integrity of the process. Over the last seven months, we have been working assiduously to ensure that we conduct credible elections. We cannot undermine the processes we have so laboriously established. We are equally confident in the assurances we have received from the security agencies of civil and professional conduct by their personnel deployed for the elections.

“We have been reassured by the security agencies that election day activities at polling units and collation centres will not be disrupted by hoodlums neither will political thugs be allowed to cart away results sheets or compel our returning officers to make declarations under duress. We are equally reassured that security personnel will adhere strictly to the standard operational guidelines and deal decisively with misconduct by their personnel on election duty. We are equally confident that with the sheer number of personnel the security agencies are deploying in the two states, there can be no excuse for the processes to be undermined by anti-democratic elements,” Yakubu said.

“I am glad that we are joined at this meeting by our resident electoral commissioners for Bayelsa and Kogi States as well as the commissioners of police for the two states. They will brief us on the level of electoral and security preparations in the two States. We will also discuss and finalise the security deployment plan for the two elections in line with the provisions of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) so that the security agencies are not perceived to be running parallel arrangements with INEC. Rather, it should be INEC’s plan for the election that we should all be implementing,” he said.

Yakubu said that INEC would continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible polls. On Thursday, 7th November, 2019, the commission is organising another meeting with stakeholders in Bayelsa State to be followed by another meeting on Monday, 11th November, 2019 in Kogi State. We will be joined by the inspector-general of police, the director-general of NYSC and representatives of all the security agencies to listen to the concerns of stakeholders and fine-tune our plans in full consultation with the stakeholders,” Yakubu added.

On his part, Adamu said that as the lead agency in internal security, he was prepared for the elections, adding that the police were aware of the security challenges in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“We have made every arrangement to overcome any security threat. For Bayelsa State, we are deploying 31,041 personnel for the election. For Kogi, we are also deploying 35,200 policemen for the elections,” Adamu said.

“Every terrain in the states has been covered. No thug will be allowed to come from the adjoining states to disrupt the elections because all border points will be man. The security of INEC staff and election materials, the local governments, ward collation centres, and the CBN offices will be adequately secured,” the IGP said

According to him, “threat analyses have been done and personnel have been sent in advance. For the logistics and personnel, we are ready. We will work with the CPs in the states and INEC officials to ensure that a day before the election the personnel covering the poll have their identity, phone number and their polling unit documented. They will be identified by name and phone number of the polling unit they man. Vote buying, harassment of voters won’t be tolerated,” Adamu warned.

Similarly, Monguno, who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, said that his office was aware of the volatile nature of the two states, adding that many politicians had planned on how to disrupt the elections.

“The election will be conducted peacefully. Our office is ready and we will deploy our staff to the two states to provide security cover for Nigerians. We are fully monitoring what is going on in Kogi and Bayelsa. We are calling on politicians to be peaceful,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

