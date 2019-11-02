Henrich Akomolafe Leads Other Forbes Entrepreneurs Under 30 To Forbes Under 30 Summit

In an effort to make the world a better place for young entrepreneurs and future leaders of the world, Forbes has organised an international summit for Forbes Under 30 in Detroit, United states of American (U.S.A) to help young prospective entrepreneurs from all over the world meet and forge a way forward for a better tomorrow.

The event which has top young personalities from different continents also saw Nigeria’s own 26-year old Henrich Bankole Akomolafe, Managing Director Akotex Nigeria Limited leading other Forbes entrepreneurs under 30 to the Forbes under 30 summit in Detroit.

Mr Akomolafe owns one of the leading elevator manufacturing companies for high-rise buildings in Nigeria and the world at large.

Speaking on phone from United States with LEADERSHIP, Heinrich explained that his experience from the summit has been very impactful and educating.

He explained that the knowledge he gained so far is ridiculously overwhelming. “The world is moving faster than we can imagine. Everything is changing, people are changing, government, technology everything is changing so fast and we need to pick up. I was able to network with big CEOs from different organisation. One thing about Detroit or American companies like general motors and the likes, they all started off from Detroit,” he noted.

“The programme is all about bringing together young entrepreneurs who are ready to change the world from different continents. Its about understanding what entrepreneurship means. It was about how to explore, use strategies to be successful. It was quite an interesting experience. You get to meet young people that matters, networking and exchanging ideas. This time , it wasn’t talking about just Africa, but Europe, Asia, Australia and about 10,000 spectators were also on hand to catch a glimpse of what’s taking place.

There were other Nigerians in diaspora who were part of the event. And the under 30 listers were specially invited to headline the programme. The Forbes listers get together every year to refresh their network, contacts, business opportunities and then check out new innovations,” he said.

Bankole Akomolafe and his crew were given a special recognition by the Michigan House of Representative for their achievements as youths.

“My next plan is to come back home and see how I can replicate what I have learnt . When I spoke with the women in the Michigan Parliament, I told myself I will start up a new foundation that would cater for child and women education, I have already started by given scholarship to some kids and I want to do more when I fully launch my foundation to the public. I want to empower lots of people and advance my business.”

Speaking further on the event, he explained that it was a very big event and was moved to Detroit because they want to change the perspective about the environment, the people and the society in entirety. He said the government wanted to give young people the opportunity to explore Detroit as Forbes signed about 3-4 year contract for the event to be hold in the city.

“Forbes organised the event to give young men the opportunity, especially the young guys in school that are interested in business, entreprenurship , vocational training and what have you . Forbes tries to bring in the game Changers of the world in one sitting. And when you have lots of game changers, instructors in a building, you know what to expect. There’s going to be lots of innovative changes, networking and business,” he revealed.

Speaking on the benefit of the summit to him and other attendees, he said, ” I would say this event has been a very remarkable experience because even yesterday, one of the youngest Representative from Michigan who is also listed on Forbes invited us specially to the house of Representative in Michigan to meat everyone.

“The remarkable thing was the openness of government. Even as a Nigerian, I haven’t given the opportunity to National Assembly before even after being listed on Forbes. This shows how advanced they are while moving ahead of us.

“Immediately I came back, I tweeted that I really appreciated the openness of the government. It dawn on me that governance is not hidden but open to the public. We were in the hall with the representatives while they do their thing , passing bills and enacting laws.

“I met lots of people even had a session with African American Women summit where I spoke about various issue pertaining women in Nigeria and Africa. As I’m speaking now, the network I have now can’t be exhausted in the next decades. From Silicon Valley to government, engineering and health industries business men and women to other international bigwigs wanting to do business in the us. It’s a rare privilege,” he concluded.

