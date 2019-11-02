Human Rights Group Slams Ijam Youth Over Call For Akpabio’s Sack

The Akwa-Ibom Human Rights Community (AKHRC), yesterday, slammed Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) over calls to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, describing it as a witch-hunt.

The Akwa-Ibom group said the IYC have taken it upon themselves that anything Niger-Delta must come from the Ijaw extraction which they say is a bad omen to the region’s struggle.

In a statement jointly signed by the coordinator and secretary, Barr Clifford Thomas, and Barr Enobong Ekot, respectively, the group said the recent diatribes against the minister of the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs over the decision by the presidency to make far-reaching reforms certainly would not be accepted by reasonable persons.

“The jabs at the person of Chief Godswill Akpabio are not only unfair, but very distasteful, and the records must be set straight. The article credited to the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) over the ongoing intrigues and apparent voodooism surrounding the call for forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Mohammadu Buhari; the supervisory role to be played by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs over the NDDC; the 7-days screening and clearance proposition of the new Board of the NDDC by the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta; and the appointment of the 3-member NDDC Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the NDDC within the pendency of the forensic audit, are carefully contrived to discredit the worthy efforts of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.”

“It is within the conscience of the pan-Niger Delta disposition of the AKHRC that efforts have been made to restrain it from describing the call for the removal of Chief Godswill Akpabio, as shameless tribal haunt against a non-Ijaw indigene. Everything Niger Delta must not be an all-open Ijaw agenda. No, it must not be so. For the IYC and other splinter groups of Ijaw extraction to vaguely and openly attack non-Ijaws, is a call to war within the Niger Delta enclave.”

“Niger Delta as a creation of the government is bigger than the South-South geo-political zone. It comprises some states of the eastern part of the country. It used to be a territory rich in carbon and oil mineral deposits, contiguous and strung together by creeks, wetlands, rivers and oceans. That narrative is fast changing with the recent announcement of the discovery of oil and gas in Bauchi State. The Niger Delta is not an Ijaw-dominated territory; it is an agglomeration of different ethnic nationalities. The various ethnic nationalities in the region have more oil, gas and condensate deposits than the Ijaw-speaking communities in the region.”

“How the Federal Government of Nigeria works, is a mysterious calculus. Ministers receive instructions to perform certain duties that come directly from the chain command structure. The instruction of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal that the screening and clearance be conducted within one week, was a miracle-breaking order meant to create the impression of hallowed efficiency. The matrix of order and counter-orders to create a positive impression, could only be imagined. Senator Peter Nwaboshi, chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, knows better. He is a sage with the know-how, or else, he would have been the one shouting, or complaining,” the group said.

The statement added: “The Interim Management Committee is made of Niger Delta indigenes, directed to handle the affairs of the NDDC while the forensic audit is conducted. This is for the obvious reason of preventing interference by the new Board members. The new Board members are to commence operations on a clean slate after the report of the forensic audit has been submitted; they should not have a hand or influence on the forensic audit. It makes sense. What people should be asking for, is, what is the duration of the forensic audit, and how long will the Interim Management Committee be in place?

“The allegation that it was Chief Godswill Akpabio that caused the integration of the NDDC with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is neither here nor there. That arrangement was done some three years back. It is a mere coincidence that the practical merger took place under Chief Godswill Akpabio’s watch. People should speak of what they know, and not arrogate certain influence on Chief Akpabio. He merely inherited the merger: he did not cause it. Check the records.

“The Niger Delta Affairs Ministry has the right and powers to properly supervise parastatals and agencies under it. The forensic audit is a mere coincidence of happenstance under Senator Godswill Akpabio, as minister of the Niger Delta ministry.”

“Appointment of the Joi Ghene Nuieh as the acting Managing Director, Cairo Jougboh as acting Executive Director (Projects), and Ibanga Bassey Etang as Executive Director (Finance and Administration) in the Interim Management Committee was done by President Mohammadu Buhari. And it is in good taste, in the interest of justice, fair play, and a positive direction in cleaning the Augean stable called the NDDC. Recall that the forensic audit will cover a period stretching from 2001.”

“The region is littered with abandoned projects of the NDDC; projects that were poorly implemented (without compliance to agreed industry standards), and projects that were never constructed at all. There is need for sanity. Let us support the call for sanity, and stop whipping sentiments that are premised on ethnocentric, and tribal considerations,” the statement added.

