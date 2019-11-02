Humanitarian Minister Pause To Ensure Risk Reduction Strategies Are Adopted In Adamawa

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that the ministry will coordinate all relevant Federal Government stakeholders and the Adamawa State Government to ensure risk reduction strategies are adopted.

She said this yesterday during her visit to the victims of the recent floods in Adamawa State, while paying a courtesy call to the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH, Alhaji Barkido Aliyu Mustapha, where she commiserated with him and the people of Fufore local government area. She stated that beyond the relief materials being provided to support the immediate needs of the victims, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will coordinate all relevant Federal Government stakeholders and the state government to ensure risk reduction strategies are adhered to.

She, however, said that these strategies shall include training of first responders and ensuring they are prepared at all times and putting in place recovery processes and mechanisms that promote resilience.”

The Honourable Minister noted that while some floods are as a result of natural factors like heavy rainfall and climate change, others are as a result of poor waste management, poor drainage and non compliance with town planning regulations. The impact of floods can be reduced if attention is paid to proper waste management, drainage systems and adherence to town planning regulations.

She, however, proceeded to Furore town where she called on the District Head- Hakimin Fufore, Alhaji Ahmed Gidado, and the entire residents of Furore town to adhere to risk reduction strategies to save the environment and went on to distribute relief materials to the flood victims. Other places visited include Jippu Jam, Jimeta and Limawa in Yola North.

She was accompanied by Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, the director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and staff of the ministry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

