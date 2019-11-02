Ignore Myths, Misconceptions, Family Planning Saves Life

Major factors, which hinder women of reproductive age 15 to 49 years from accessing family planning include myths and misconceptions. Long before women that are interested in family planning start to access services, they would have heard a lot: a mixture of facts and more of unverifiable claims and untruths about family planning

It is not a surprise that such played out in the life of Mrs Debora Ikem (not real name). Debora, 22, got married at 16 and six years after, precisely by her 22 birthday, she and her husband already have four children. Deeply concerned about inadequate child spacing she experienced, her mother in-law engaged her with a view for her to access family planning services.

What does she know about family planning? Her response centred on all the myths and untruths one of which is: You can’t get pregnant if you are breastfeeding. Debora had heard this from friends long before she got married. Behold, seven months after delivery of her first baby and while still breastfeeding, she conceived again, to her shock. She had relied on the myth that you can’t get pregnant if you are breastfeeding. While is true that breastfeeding can stop ovulation for a while, it is not one of the guaranteed birth control methods.

Although, women worry about the weight gain as side effect of birth control. Andrea Fernandez, head of general obstetrics and gynaecology at the Women Health Centre of Excellence, Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem in North Carolina, United States (US), said, “While every woman responds differently, most women on standard birth control pill will not gain weight because of the pill.

He however advised that they should focus on healthy lifestyle: eating well and exercising regularly, which can help keep the weight off.

Other myths which hinder family planning uptake is the withdrawal method, which is not effective in preventing unplanned pregnancy and the belief that long use of contraception can make it harder to get pregnant when a client stops using the contraceptive method.

It has also be said that a client cannot get pregnant if it’s the first times she has sexual intercourse.

According to experts while there may be a permanent delay in the return of fertility, no permanent harm will have been done. Once ovulation resumes a woman can become pregnant. Fernandez said about 50 per cent of women will ovulate in their first month after stopping birth control pills.

Information sourced from the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit American Medical Centre, stated that sperm may enter vagina if withdrawal is not properly timed or if pre-ejaculation fluid contains sperm.

In addition, there has been conversations in communities, to the effect that women who use family planning are promiscuous, it is noteworthy that myths and misconceptions are still very common especially in developing countries including Nigeria where cultural factors and religious beliefs drive these trends in actions, behaviour and attitude towards family planning.

However, irrespective of the untruths that pervade the environment as obstacle to access family planning, medical experts said the benefits of family planning abound.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines family planning, which is achieved through the use of contraceptive methods as something that allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of the births.

According to Saidat Okaga, a family planning expert, if properly used family planning can prevent pregnancies that are too early, too close, too late or too many, all of which carry extra hazards not only for the health of the woman but also for the child.

Each year, it is estimated that between 610,000 and 1.2 million abortions are procured by women aged 15-44 years. Experts said that if all females who need family planning had access, 44 per cent of all maternal deaths in Nigeria would be averted.

Experts said the way to go is to ignore the myths and misconceptions, visit an approved facility and engage with providers who will help clients with needed uptake of family planning.

