IGP’s Team Destroys Kidnappers’ Camp, Rescues Woman In A’Ibom
The Police in Akwa Ibom state led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu’s Special Squad at the weekend stormed the hideout of notorious kidnapping ring in Ikot Ubo community, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.
The raid, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, led to the rescue of a woman and arrest of four suspected kidnappers after a gun duel, while one escaped with bullet wounds.
Macdon, a Police Superintendent, who briefed Newsmen on Friday, expressed happiness that the woman, simply identified as Glory Samuel, who was rescued unharmed, “was the only victim discovered in the kidnappers’ dungeon”.
He said the den along with the adjoining boys’ squatters was later razed by officers and men of the state Police Command headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, the state capital “to serve as deterrent to would – be kidnappers who may want to indulge in such crimes”.
“We have destroyed the kindappers’ den at Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area after rescuing one Glory Samuel and arrested four suspects after a gun battle”, Macdon said.
“Glory Samuel was kidnapped on October 17, 2019, and kept in a very deplorable condition, but thank God for the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom state Command, who rose to the occasion upon receiving intelligence information.
“The team was ably led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working in conjunction with the Eket Local Government Area Command, the local residents and the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area”, he added.
He disclosed that the victim was still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, regretting that Mrs. Samuel was still being detained after the husband; Mr. Samuel had paid the initial N3million ransom demanded by the criminals, who, according to him, later upped the ransom cash to N17million
He advised those still indulging in criminal tendencies to refrain or wait for the long arm of the law, warning that “the Police are in the business of fighting crimes and criminals, adding that “no matter how long it takes, the perpetrators will be made to face the wrath of the law”.
