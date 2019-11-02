Issues As Canvassing For Votes Heightens Ahead Of Bayelsa Gov Poll

The two leading political parties in Bayelsa, the APC and the PDP have begun moving around units, wards and local government areas of the state canvassing support and votes ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship poll. OSA OKHOMINA examines the atmosphere and issues presented during the campaign tours.

At the moment in Bayelsa State, the atmosphere is intense with political campaigns by various political parties particularly supporters of the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other political parties in the state seem to have limited their campaigns to quiet visits to monarchs and other stakeholders including campaign posts on the social media canvassing support.

Few of the known supporters of the other 43 participating political parties in the forthcoming governorship election attributed the low key campaigns to issues of finances and followership, unlike what obtained in the dominant parties.

Despite the claims and counter-claims by the supporters of APC and PDP on issue of crowd, both parties have proved their capacity to get support and reach out through campaigns.

More interesting to the campaigns embarked upon by the Senator Douye Diri of the PDP and Chief David Lyon of the APC is the absence of their known godfathers, Governor Seriake Dickson and the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Diri and Lyon have both, so far, held their own, alongside their separate campaign councils and supporters.

Their absence, according to political observers, has drastically reduced the known pressure and animosity among the two contending parties. It has also afforded the people the opportunity to study the two governorship standard bearers based on campaign issues, composure, organisation and reactions to crowd and state matters.

For Senator Douye Diri, it has proven to the people listening that he is not a stooge or larky as being erroneously presented after the controversy that greeted his emergence. Chief David Lyon has also proven to the people of the state that he can speak “English” and has full grasp of politics and state management as against the claims of the opposition that he is not learned and not experienced.

If an average Bayelsa voter is to judge in which direction to vote, it is too early to call as the two contending parties are forging ahead despite claims and counter-claims about the involvement of external forces in the coming elections.

Unlike in the past, both parties have rolled out the drums and are campaigning from units to wards and local government areas of the state.

For Senator Douye Diri of the PDP, the message has been that of consolidation, continuity and sustained approach to a prosperous Bayelsa after the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson.

In Ammassoma, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, Brass and other areas so far visited, the governorship flag bearer of the PDP, Senator Douye Diri, reminded the people of the contributions of the ruling party to the state since 1999.

At Ammasoma, where he was welcomed by crowds of party supporters, Diri flayed the federal government-led All Progressives Congress Party (APC) for not bringing much to bear in Bayelsa State in the past five years. He promised to tackle the challenges of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma and review its workers’ problem.

According to him, if elected into power as somebody that has served the state in various capacities; infrastructure for the socio-economic growth of Bayelsa State will top his list of priorities.

Diri, who said he has worked closely with the present Governor, Seriake Dickson, for the past seven years said he knows the challenges of the people of Amassoma, a situation he claimed his administration would change for good once voted into office.

He stated that he would continue with the road project that leads to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area with a view to opening up the area for rapid economic growth and development.

“The current governor has consulted with me that he will award the bridge contract that leads to Oporoma before he leaves office by February 14, 2020, and if he is unable to complete it before he leaves, I, Senator Diri would award the contract for the bridge,” he said.

He also assured the people that he would partner with his running mate, Lawrence Erhujawkpo, to bring succor to the flood-affected people in Amassoma and its neighboring communities.

He said given the mammoth crowd that graced the PDP campaign rally, it is obvious that Amassoma is PDP and that the party is popular there.

“There is no sign that somebody or anybody has decamped from PDP in Amassoma from the large turnout. Don’t let them deceive you. Vote for one of your own, that will look at your challenges and issues and solve them,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Obolo, said Bayelsans should seek for a government that goes into office with the intention of developing Southern Ijaw and the entire state, saying only the PDP could make this happen.

Also speaking, member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 1 in the State Assembly, Bonny Ayah, stated that there is no amount of intimidation and threat that will make the people of Amassoma succumb to ‘federal might’.

The vice chairman of the Southern Ijaw local government council, Pastor Perkinson Ogede, while speaking during the governorship campaign of Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Erhuniakpo ticket, warned that the APC should stop using the name of the late Alameiseigha to curry political gains in the state, insisting that he never believed in the party.

He said, ‘The APC should stop using the name of the late Alameiseigha to curry for political favour. Everything in Amassoma, the Alameiseigha home town, was provided by the PDP. No other party brought a bucket of water to Ammassoma. It is a shame and betrayal for APC to make wrong and deceitful claims. They are using the late Alameiseigha’s name. DSP Alameiseigha never believed in the APC. Don’t be deceived by the name dropping of late Alameiseigha. Ammassoma is PDP. It is betrayal of Ijaw ideals and culture for someone to even think APC. Bayelsa is for PDP.’

Also speaking, the director of protocol, Joseph Akedesoh, said the APC due to the failed attempts to compel the late Alameiseigha to join their change mantra harassed and threatened him with arrest over trump up charges until his untimely death.

A crowd of dancing women and youths turned out for the PDP rallies at Akassa, Sylva’s home town, Okpoama, and at the Brass council headquarters, Twon-Brass, as Diri arrived alongside his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Abraham Ngobere, the campaign director-general, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, as well as the state PDP chairman, Moses Cleopas, among other leaders from the party and the area.

The PDP supporters adorned different attires with the faces of the party’s standard bearers and defied the torrential rainfall, which instead of disrupting the campaign turned it into a carnival.

Both Diri and Ewhrudjakpo joined the jubilant supporters in dancing under the rain.

The campaign team earlier visited the Akassa and Okpoama Councils of Chiefs respectively to seek their royal blessings.

Spokesman of the Akassa Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness Moses Theophilus, Kenibara VII, Amadabo of Moko-Ama, Sangana, appealed to Diri to as a matter of urgency tackle the perennial flooding and erosion in the area, when elected into office.

He also presented the community’s other requests to include construction of a mini-stadium, police station, renovation of schools, upgrading of traditional stools, return of NDDC contractors to site as well as boosting the tourism potential of the area in order to raise the internally generated revenue of the state.

Chairman of the Brass council, Mr. Victor Isaiah, said the people have resolved to give their total support to the PDP ticket as it is the only sure way to continue the legacies of Governor Seriake Dickson administration in critical sectors. He assured them that the PDP members in the area would be adequately mobilized and sensitized to ensure victory in the November 16 governorship election.

The Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, said the party in the area remained united in its resolve to give bloc votes to Senators Diri and Ewhrudjakpo in the election. The party chairman,Cleopas, said the APC and its candidate, Chief David Lyon, lacked the capacity to withstand the PDP in the state.

Cleopas noted that recent comments and speeches of the APC candidate were indicative of his lack of understanding of governance issues, adding that he was being deceived by those purportedly supporting him. He however appealed to PDP members to continue to remain peaceful but resolute in their resolve to work for the victory of the party.

In his remarks, Diri charged supporters of the party to shun all forms of inducement by the APC, saying the chances of the PDP rest in their hands. He commended their doggedness and steadfastness to remain loyal to the PDP in the face of threats, intimidation and harassment by the APC leaders and members in the area, recalling how volatile the area was during the general election earlier this year.

According to Diri, to keep Bayelsa on the path of progress in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education and capacity building, there is need to consolidate on the recorded success of the restoration administration of Governor Dickson. He promised the people that when elected, he would ensure that the Brass islands at the tip of the Atlantic Ocean would be connected by road and that the defunct technical college in Twon-Brass would be rebuilt and revived.

Diri also promised that opportunities would be created for women in the area to have access to interest-free soft loans while the youths would be made to acquire skills that would make them self-reliant.

But the PDP campaign train was nearly marred by violent attack on some of its supporters in Nembe by alleged thugs suspected to be loyal to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC).

The PDP members and supporters were on their way to the campaign rallies of the party in Akassa, Okpoama and Twon-Brass but drove into Igopiri instead of Nembe city to board their boats.

They were immediately rounded up by a group of APC youths who descended and inflicted bodily harm on some of them and also dispossessed them of their phones and other personal effects.

Director media and publicity of the council, Hon. Dr. Jonathan Obuebite in a statement on Friday said the mindless and unprovoked attack was a direct affront to the peace resolve of the PDP and all its members.

He said members of the PDP has in the last few weeks suffered all kinds of politically motivated attacks from the APC with some of them like Comrade Bobolayefa Owupele still lying critically ill in the hospital.

Obuebite warned that the political maturity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri should not be taken for granted or be misconstrue as a sign of weakness.

The PDP campaign spokesman further warned that if steps are not taken to avoid any further attack, no party will have the opportunity to freely campaign again as political violence is not the monopoly of anyone or party. He therefore called on leaders of the APC to call their members to order and make them stay on the path of peace, otherwise the PDP will not fail to defend its members going forward.

The APC campaign train with its flag bearer, Chief David Lyon, was also interesting and filled with capacity crowd of supporters.

From the opening day in Ogbia local government area to Kolokuma/Opokuma, Lyon promised to work for the rapid economic development of Bayelsa State by reviving the gas turbine in Kolo Creek to ensure adequate power supply in the state within12 months into office.

Speaking during the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia local government council on Monday, Lyon explained that he was seeking office to right the wrongs of Governor Seriake Dickson and his PDP government.

He said that his government would build and make good economic policies that will encourage investments in the state as well as provide jobs to the youths.

Lyon also promised to work assiduously to provide security for all Bayelsa people, having employed and empowered thousand of youths across the state to join hands with him to protect the nation’s oil assets for the good of the people as a private man.

He said: “I am a man of a few words. I promise the people of Bayelsa, I will not fail them. Bayelsa money will be used for the good of all. I am coming to serve Bayelsans and not for them to serve me as it is the case today.

“There is insecurity in Bayelsa at the moment, we will handle it adequately. I will work for the development of our state, there will adequate power supply in Bayelsa under my administration, our gas turbine will be revived, we will enjoy 24 hours power supply in our state”, the candidate pledged.

Dignitaries who attended the rally include: Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Governors Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Speaking at the rally, Oshiomhole assured Governor Seriake Dickson that the party’s governorship candidate will not witch-hunt him when the he wins the November 16governorship election.

He said, “my appeal to my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa State, Dickson, because I understand the withdrawal syndrome facing any governor close to the end of his tenure.

“But I want to assure him on behalf of David Lyon that he is not coming to witch-hunt him. He is only coming to correct some of his limitations. Under Lyon’s watch, Bayelsa shall witness life more abundant for the youths, women and the elderly.

“I want to appeal to the PDP, we are coming for a contest, and not to chase away the outgoing governor the way Dickson chased and fought with barrel of guns to change the State Assembly Speaker last month.

“Can you imagine the amount of bullets that were fired at Bayelsa State House of Assembly just to change the speaker? That is why I said to him, this election is about the power of the ballot, not the power of the bullets.

“APC is coming to make a difference in Bayelsa as a party of change, Lyon will not betray those who stand by him. He will carry the youths along, he understands the language of poverty, he understands the deprivation which this state and people of the South-South went through, and that is why he decided to fight for justice.”

Oshiomhole later presented the party’s flag to APC Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate, Chief David Lyon.

In his remarks, Director General of the Bayelsa APC 2019 Governorship Campaign Council and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, reassured Bayelsans that the candidate of the APC would provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state when elected into office.

He said in the first 100 days in office, Lyon would engage the restive and jobless youths to help secure the state just as he secured the nation’s wealth through pipeline surveillance contract over the years.

According to Sylva, “What we in the APC are bringing to you is development, empowerment and security. Today in Bayelsa State, insecurity is the order of the day. Killing, armed robbery and kidnapping is the new normal.

“The unfortunate thing is that when armed robbers enter your house, what they are after is your pot of soup and not money. Dickson has impoverished Bayelsans. All they think of now is only how to get food to eat. That will not be the portion of Bayelsans anymore. The man we are bringing to you is a security, empowerment and development expert.”

Before the rally commenced, Sylva led the dignitaries to the secretariat of the Ogbia Brotherhood, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ogbia people, for a meeting with the leadership and members of the group.

Giving his blessings to the governorship candidate of the APC and his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, Deputy Chairman of Ogbia Brotherhood, High Chief Alfred Singer, thanked the APC-led federal government for appointing some sons of Ogbia Kingdom into office but frowned at the fact that Ogbia is still backward in terms of infrastructural development.

He said, “Ogbia kingdom is the first place oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Nigeria. This kingdom has helped to build cities across Nigeria. This kingdom has developed people and helped to build universities but as you can see that in terms of infrastructural development our kingdom has suffered unspeakable neglect. So please, when you get into office, don’t forget Ogbia people by bringing development to our people.”

The APC governorship candidate, Lyon, assured the people of the area that if voted into office come November 16, he would complete the Sabageria/Polako bridge project. The bridge has been abandoned for eight years.

David Lyon who was received by traditional rulers, elders, women and youths of Kolga, also promised to provide soft loans and grants for small and medium scale businesses women from the area, in a bid to move the people above the poverty line.

According to the APC candidate, “I am an Ijaw man like you, and I know your problems because they are the same problems I face every day as a person. When I become governor, I assure you that I would work hard to solve your problems.

“First, I would complete the abandoned Polako/Sabageria Bridge to connect you to Yenagoa City. I would build befitting schools, hospitals and roads to ease your challenges as a people.

“I will sand fill parts of Okoloba Community in order to ensure that the annual flood that renders you homeless and jobless as a people don’t disturb you anymore. For our women, I will establish small-scale businesses for you. I will provide farm tools for farmers to sustain their means of livelihood.”

The APC campaign train later went to Opukuma, Odi and Kaiama. At each point, highly enthusiastic supporters who endorsed the APC governorship candidate met them. In turn, the APC team preached the message of a better Bayelsa for all.

At Ekeremor Local Government area, the APC candidate decried the total neglect of Egbema-Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Loal Government Area, by successive governments despite its huge oil deposit that contributes greatly to the earnings of the state and federal government.

Lyon, whose campaign train touched down in the community, with huge welcome from indigenes and party faithful, wondered why a community that has contributed immensely to the revenue earnings of the state and federal government has no basic amenities.

While at Peretogbene community, the APC candidate was informed by the community that the only presence of government in the community dates back to the Sylva era, as he was said to have provided them with the internal roads that they have.

In his response, Lyon promised to continue from where Sylva stopped, promising to construct more internal roads for them as well as bring social amenities to the community.

However, the APC also had issues with some of the statements emanating from the PDP in the midst of the busy campaign schedule.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

