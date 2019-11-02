Kaduna Govt Guarantees Overdraft, New Teachers To Get Salary Arrears

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has intervened to ensure that payment of salary arrears which local governments owe to about 8,500 new teachers out of 39,000 primary school teachers, is paid next week.

In a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication on Saturday, El-Rufai expressed his disaffection with the local governments over non payment of the affected workers that were employed in the second batch of recruitment of new teachers.

“After briefings from the Ministry of Local Government and SUBEB, the state government has established that the 23 local government councils are owing second-batch teachers about N1.8bn in payments for January to May 2019,’’ the statement noted.

“To conclusively address the matter, the state government has guaranteed an overdraft from a commercial bank to enable all the councils to pay the outstanding sums to the affected teachers immediately,’’ Adekeye added.

While apologising to the affected teachers for the undue delay, the Special Adviser warned that ‘’ Kaduna state government will not allow any local government council to treat their obligations to teachers with levity.’’

He promised that ‘’the necessary administrative adjustments to address this regrettable lapse are being taken. The state government is determined that the priority it accords to education must be reflected and shared at the local level as well.’’

Adekeye also stated that ‘’the 23 local government councils in Kaduna State have paid salaries for September and October 2019 in accordance with the new national minimum wage.’’

The statement further said that El Rufai has also directed an end to the dichotomy in the timing of salary payments at state and local government levels.

The governor has directed that ‘’salary payments for state government and local government employees will henceforth be synchronised. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government will ensure that all public servants in the state are paid around the same time monthly.’’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

