Kaduna Renews Onslaught Against Drug Abuse

Kaduna State government has restated its commitment to purge the state of drug and substance abuse through synergy with relevant stakeholders.

This was made known by the deputy governor of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe at the all stakeholders summit on fight against drug abuse organized by Drug Free Arewa Movement (DFAM), saying the present state administration under the leadership of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai had resolved to curb the menace of drug abuse which was responsible for high rate of crime in north west geopolitical zone of the country.

She added that Kaduna State government had earmarked funds to build rehabilitation centers across the three senatorial zones in the state to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse in order to keep them away permanently from drug abuse.

In his speech, the convener of DFAM, Ibrahim Yusuf said the organization was formed out of genuine passion to rid the north of the menace of drug abuse which had become a widespread endemic responsible for the current security challenges across the Northern part of Nigeria.

Earlier in his paper presentation, the director-general of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) represented by Barr. Shadrach Haruna said the north west geopolitical zone had the highest number of drug and substance abuse.

He said the region had over three million users of outlawed drugs with 13.6 per cent according to the agency’s 2018 figures, with youths of between the age’s 15 to 45 years topping the list

Earlier, Wife of Kaduna State governor, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai highlighted some negative effects of drug abuse to include reduction in quality of life of an individual, reduction of the mental and physical capabilities of an individual.

low self-esteem and unwarranted ecstasy among others, adding drug abuse was treatable with the right policies and facilities in place to assist victims of drug use to overcome the challenges associated with drug abuse.

Earlier, Grand patron of DFAM, His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar challenged governors of northern states to collaborate and support organizations fighting drug abuse among the populace in the region.

He reiterated his resolve and that of other traditional rulers in the north to sensitize their subjects on the ills associated with drug and substance abuse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

