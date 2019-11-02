Kano Pillars, Rivers Lock Horns As 2019/20 NPFL Season Kicks Off

After months of waiting, fans of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) can now exhale as the 2019/2020 season kicks off, tomorrow, with eight of the 10 fixtures involving the 20 clubs across stadiums in Nigeria.

While there are other games which signal the beginning of the season, the game between Kano Pillars and Rivers United at the Sani Abacha Stadium will be the one which will catch the attention of football pundits and lovers of the domestic league across the country.

The home fans will be thrilled and expect more of the exciting football they saw from both sides pre-season. Pillars – coached by Ibrahim Musa – have retained the bulk of their team, they’ve also added Joshua Enaholo, Bright Silas, Kester Kelly and Abba Umar to their squad; While Stanley Eguma’s side has added 16 new players to their squad, with Azubuike Egwuekwe, former Super Eagles’ defender being one of them. The huge centre back will bring his experience to bear for the side.

Warri Wolves Vs Akwa United

Fresh from three seasons in the lower league, Warri Wolves are back in the top flight and try Akwa United for measure.

The Warri side was in the news even before the league started when they sacked Ngozi Elechi during the preseason. Elechi, who handled Yobe Desert Stars last season got the boot after a string of unimpressive results in preseason despite only being appointed weeks earlier.

Not that Akwa United would mind as they visit Wolves with fresh faces that include former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Bassey Akpan and 2007 NPFL top scorer Akarandut Orok who has returned from abroad.

It will be a baptism of sorts for John Obuh and Duke Udi as they make their maiden bow on the Akwa bench.

Plateau United v Lobi Stars

It will be an interesting battle between Abdu Maikaba, who is in his second spell with the former NPFL champions and journeyman Gbenga Ogunbote, who is in his debut season with Lobi.

Lobi, who topped in 2018, will look to shock Plateau at the 44,000-capacity Jos Stadium with returnee veterans David ‘Terbol’ Tyavkase, Sibi Gwar, Sunday Akleche, experienced Reuben Ogbonnaya and debutante Abdulkadir Mumini in the mix.

Wikki Tourists v Jigawa

This should be an interesting encounter between the north eastern Wikki and Jigaws Stars from the northwest, a long time absentee from the top league. The Dutse side makes a return to the top flight after a six-year absence and will look to ruffle some feathers.

Coach Rabiu Tata will lead an exciting band of youngsters like Innocent Jonathan and Timothy Simon even though it looks like Wikki will be too much a mountain to climb for them.

Heartland Vs MFM

Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) start life under new gaffer Tony Bulus with an away trip to Heartland in Okigwe.

This encounter will have the added spice of having former MFM coach Ilechukwu up against his immediate past employers.

Illechukwu spent eight seasons with the church team and should know the inner workings of his opponent.

With youth international Samuel Nnoshiri in their fold, Heartland will look to start the league with a bang.

FC IfeanyiUbah Vs Adamawa Utd

The Anambra Warriors start the campaign with a home game against newly-promoted Adamawa United who will want to make their promotion count. The Nnewi side has lost a lot of players this season but has recruited budding talents from around their neck of the woods.

Delta Force Vs Dakkada

Delta Force will hope their sophomore season in the NPFL will be better than last term when they flirted with relegation towards the end of the campaign. They welcome Dakkada Football Club (formerly Akwa Starlets) who would give all they have to ensure they do not begin with a loss.

Abia Warriors Vs Katsina United

It will be another interesting tie between two ball-playing sides. Katsina have lost Abdullahi Biffo but have engaged Henry Makinwa to tinker their affairs. Umuahia has not been a good stomping ground for Katsina. They might just want to write a new story this season beginning with the road trip to Abia.

The games Rangers vs Sunshine Stars and Enyimba vs Nasarawa United won’t hold because the Enugu side will play their second leg CAF Confederations Cup tie same weekend.

