Kogi Guber: Between Bello And Opposition

Kogi State in recent past has been in the news, following the ongoing political activities as the governorship election in the state approaches. KUCHA JEREMIAH takes a cursory look at the unfolding developments

As the November 16 Kogi State governorship election approaches, the state has become a theatre of sort, owing to myriad of political events. Political actors from within and outside the state are tirelessly working to undo one another.

There are efforts by politicians in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to see that the incumbent governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, does not return. Although, things seem not to go in favour of the initiators as the governor seems to be many steps ahead of them.

After the events that saw the former governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, disgraced out of office Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Bello is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that what happened to Ambode does not repeat itself in Kogi. He is been seen fighting any attempt to scuttle his ambition to return to the Lugard House in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. These include his ability to coerce his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt the open secret balloting at its primary election as against the wish of those opposed to him in the party, who would preferred a direct primary. Secondly, he has been able to silence his perceived strong oppositions in the party before its primary election by influencing their disqualification by the Senator Hope Uzodimma-led screening committee.

Those disqualified include the former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Usman Jibril (retd), former Director General in Space Centre, Abuja, Professor Mohammed Onaili, the sons of late Prince Abubakar Audu, the first governorship candidate of the party, who led the party close to victory in 2015 before his demise, Mona Audu and Mustapha Audu, former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Lulu, and other strong aspirants who expressed interest to participate in the party’s governorship primary. Judging from the political credentials of these people, it is clear that they were qualified to contest the primary and were capable of giving Bello sleepless night.

Some were accused of not being financial members and sundry reasons.

There was protest over the disqualification of these politicians to the national secretariat of the party where some top echelon of the APC national executives including the national chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, were forced to converge at Lokoja. The vice president, Professor Yomi Osinbajo, was said to have been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to monitor the review of the screening process.

One of Audu’s sons, Mustapha Audu, said his disqualification was a “fraud” by the party authority in connivance with some members, and that the Rivers State situation will repeat itself in Kogi as he is set to challenge the party’s decision in court.

“It will be the Rivers situation. What happened in Rivers was that they went to court and the court told them to hold on till it would decide but they went ahead with the primary which made the court decide that APC would not have a candidate in the last governorship election in the state.

“If you want to beat someone in the game, you need to beat them squarely not by cheating other aspirants after we have paid tens of millions for this. They collected our money with no single orientation or meeting,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, with the kind of events going on in the state now, Mustapha’s threat seems to be an empty one, because, if it was anything to hold on to, by now, the Rivers situation supposed to have played out but alas, nothing of such is in the offing as the election in Kogi is a few days away and APC’s Bello is the candidate in the election.

There are unique dispositions in Bello’s political prowess, one of which include his decision not to allow those he perceived as stumbling blocks to meet him on the battleground. He ensured they are defeated even before the contest start and it has been working for him since his emergence as governor of the state. Information has it that Bello usually engages those he perceived as challengers to negotiations, but where it failed, he opt for the option of going underground to ensure they are defeated before coming to the contest ground.

Bello is from one of the minority ethnic groups in the state, whom by virtue of their population, it is near impossible to win the governorship seat in the state. His emergence in 2015 can best be described as fate. This is because his victory was at the platter of gold, following the demise of the then APC flag bearer, Prince Abubakar Audu, who died while the 2015 election was on going. Bello, who was the first runner-up during the party’s primary was the most qualified to replace the deceased.

He finished the minute part of the election where he defeated the then incumbent governor, Captain Idris Wada.

For those familiar with Kogi politics, it is a politics with ethnic sentiment. The predominant ethnic group wouldn’t want another ethnic other than theirs to rule in the state. This suggests why they are all out to see that Bello is defeated. But Bello, though young in age, seems to hinge on his accounting skills to manage and calculate the politicians’ moves, and this keeps him many steps ahead of them. Therefore, Bello deserves some accolades for his legendary acts.

Bello can translate these political calculations into managing the state smartly, to move the state forward. This will earn him name written in gold.

Despite Bello’s inability to pay workers emolument, information has it that he has ‘empowered’ a lot of younger people in the state. The ‘empowerment’ in this context is the Nigeria’s contextual term referring to people he employed to work with him as commissioners, aides and those he sponsored to the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, etc. Also, it is worthy of note that Bello’s government is pro-younger generation and this makes it difficult for anyone to defeat him in the state.

The PDP factor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being the biggest opposition party in Nigeria now has ruled the state for 12 years consecutively. It is expected that it should have given the governor a fight for his money, but it appears their house is in disarray. The PDP’s divided home will be its major undoing.

Many aspirants contested the party’s primary including the immediate past governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada, Senator Dino Melaye, son of former governor Ibrahim Idris, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, the eventual winner and flag-bearer of the party, and Engineer Musa Wada.

After the party primary, some of the contestants were aggrieved over the outcome. Senator Melaye for instance, believed that being the only aspirant that was not from Kogi East, he should be the winner, but to his shocker, he came fourth with only 70 votes, lower than 10 per cent votes won by the winner.

Captain Wada, one would think, being the immediate past governor of the state would stand a better chance to win but that did not happen.

Melayi was appointed as campaign director after the primary, a position he declined publicly. This may not be unconnected to the fact that Melaye felt cheated during the primary, and the fact that Wada is fresher in politics.

The former governor Ibrahim Idris, whose son was the first runner-up with 38 votes lower than the winner, was also aggrieved. Available information shows that Ibro, the former governor as he is popularly called in the state vowed to sponsor nobody in the election other than his son. This must have informed his decision to announce his retirement from active politics after the primary and during preparation for campaigns.

