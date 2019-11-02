NAFDAC Tasks Bakers On Basic Food Hygiene Practice

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has tasked bread producers in the country on basic food hygiene practice required.

Director General of NAFDAC, prof. Moji Adeyeye, who stated this at a one-day sensitisation workshop for bread producers, in Abuja, also stressed the need for compliance with NAFDAC’ s guidelines and procedures.

The DG, who was represented by the FCT director of NAFDAC, Mrs Clementina Anyakkora, said the workshop was organised to make bread bakers understand food safety pattern that must be adhered to, in order to increase consumers confidence.

Decrying the rate of non-adherence to guidelines, she said, “we find out that after obtaining the registration, some of these bakers do not maintain good hygiene practice. This has made it necessary for the agency to collaborate with relevant agencies through workshop and grassroot sensitisation to ensure improved compliance with good hygiene practice.”

According to her, “The use of unapproved improvers in bread has been a great concern. The protection of over 170million population require a preventive management approach as bread is one of the staple foods in Nigeria.”

“It is expected that all regulatory interventions are employed to ensure that bakeries produce safe bread for consumption.”

The FCT chairman, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Mr Ishaq Abdulraheem, laments the issue of multiple taxations from NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies, while calling for enabling environment.

