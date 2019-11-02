NDE-FCT Trains 50 On Sustainable Agriculture

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), yesterday, flagged off a skill acquisition scheme to trains 50 unemployed youth on sustainable agricultural development across the six area councils in Abuja.

Declaring the workshop open, the state coordinator NDE FCT, Mrs Naomi Mutah Yadar, said the training was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration agenda for agriculture to work with key stakeholders and build an agro business economy, capable of delivering sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals, generating exports and supporting sustainable income and job growth.

She said the scheme was aimed at opening opportunities for youths to embrace agriculture as a business, earn income as well as create mass employment.

“NDE Rural Employment Promotion Department has considered a paradigm shift from the usual rural agricultural development and training scheme which is more beneficial and timelier as it is targeted at empowering unemployed youths with skills that will turn them to commercial farmers to create more jobs, provide adequate and dependable farm income and also reduce commodity important as well as conserve our external reserve.

“Consequently, the training curriculum is structured to include major areas of modern agriculture production (crop farming and livestock production), marketing and entrepreneur training. This will be in addition to live skill lectures and business plan preparation particularly for livestock production that will include rearing of poultry, sheep and goats/pig fattening,” she added.

Yadar further said the trainees who show seriousness through character and in learning will be given basic business training by small scale enterprise and they will also be encourage to form cooperative groups of not less than 10 members for possible resettlements.

“To this end, it is therefore my belief and hope that this training will provide you with specialised relevant manpower for the development and improvement of our rural farming sector. I urge you all to take the training very seriously,” she added.

In her remarks, the head of department, rural employment promotion department, Kuduru, Bwari area council, Mrs Agatha Ugwu said the training, the third in the series, cuts across the six area councils in the FCT such as Abaji, Gwagwalada, AMAC, Kuje, Kwari and Bwari.

She advised the participants to be more serious about the training as that can help them to be independent.

According to her, “Agriculture is one of the biggest employees of people and agriculture is no longer a part time business but a full-time business. So, if you take it seriously you can make more money out of it.”

She appreciated the NDE director-general, Mr. Ladan for approving and facilitating the training.

