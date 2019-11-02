Niger Govt To Establish Bilateral Relations With Nghe Vietnamese Province

Niger State Government and the Nghe Province of Vietnam have opened discussions on how to enter into a mutual-benefitting bi-lateral relations.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the Alternate Member of the Party’s Committee of the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province, Thai Thanh Quy met on the side lines events, after the opening ceremony of the Nigeria-Vietnam Trade and Investment forum in Abuja.

The two leaders, while opening discussion on how to go about the bilateral relations, Governor Bello disclosed that the state has enormous potentials, especially in the areas of Agriculture, solid minerals and infrastructural development which he believes Vietnam can add value to through technical support.

The governor directed that two working teams be set up to come up with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) draft, and also look at likely areas that the bilateral relationship would be beneficial to both parties.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the basic thing now is for parties to establish strong contacts and communications for further deliberations.

He added that Nigeria as an emerging economy with Niger state strategically located in the middle of the country is surrounded with abundant agriculture potentials and largest landmass that requires partnerships that will provide such technical partners to boost her agricultural sector.

He said when the agreement on the bilateral relationship is reached, both parties would benefit from the arrangement.

He said, there was need to establish the relationship as it would strengthen the relationship among the state and the province as well as Vietnam and Nigeria.

Chairman of the Nghe An Province, Thai Thanh Quy said Niger State has great potentials with a comparative advantage.

Quy said that due to the potentials of the state that was the what attracted his province to partner with it for mutual economic benefits.

He said that his province has a population of a little above Three million and a GDP of $2000.

According to him, they have a developed agricultural sector, tourism, oriental pharmaceuticals, transportation system, a deep seaport amongst others.

He assured the Niger State Government that the partnership will be of great advantage to both states.

Earlier Sani Bako, Chairman, Nigeria-Vietnam Trade and Investment Forum explained that Niger State has a lot to gain from the partnership.

Bako said the state has so many similarities with the province and that the technical expertise of the Vietnamese Province of Nghe An is a worthy venture for the state to enter into.

