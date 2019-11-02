METRO
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,000 corps members to Niger state for the 2019 Batch C, stream 1 orientation course.
Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, disclosed this in a statement to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.
She said that the orientation course would last from Nov. 5, until Nov. 25, adding that the prospective corps members were expected to report to the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Paiko.
Ajayi said that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure that corps members were comfortable within the period of the orientation course.
She appealed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the people of Niger state to assist prospective corps members with direction to the camp when they arrived the state from their various homes.
The coordinator also solicited the support and cooperation of stakeholders for a successful and hitch -free orientation course. (NAN)
Cross River To Overtake Cote d'Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
