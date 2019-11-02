Operation Atilogwu 1: Army Seeks Journalists’ Support

The Nigerian Army has called on journalists in the country, not to castigate the army in the course of doing their reportage so as not to weakened the army’s morale.

He appealed to them, not to vilify the army with their reports so that the military would not be deterred in the their quest to tackle insecurity.

The appeal is coming on the heels of kickoff of (operation Atilogwu Udo 1) initiated by the army’s high command to tackle hoodlums and insecurity.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the call while speaking at a 2 days Civil -Media-Military Relations Summit organized by the army’s public relations unit for journalists in Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra state.

Buratai, stated that most reports published on pages of newspapers to some extend frustrate operations of the army.

He pointed out that it is bad for journalists to field in reports that are critical of army’s activities stressing that soldiers become deterred when there are vilified via bad reportage.

Buratai who spoke on the theme: Galvanizing citizens support for military operations in Nigeria through the media” seeks for coperation from journalists/ members of the public.

The army boss called on the army to discharge their duties with caution so as not to infringed or abused human right.

Buratai who was being represented by the director, operations/ training, Major General Enobong Udoh advised aggrieved members of the public to forward all complaints to human right desk of all the military formations in the country.

He said that the army is committed to ensuring that the right of all individuals would be given adequate protection through out the period of the exercise.

The army boss stated that the are have what is called operation check mate where ts personnels sent out to the streets to take stock of what their men on the field are doing.

In his words Brutai said, “We have what we call operation check mate where we send our men who dress in mufti to clamp down on soldiers who harassed and intimidate motorists along our highways”

The army chief called on members of the public not to be afraid through out the period that the army is going to carry out “operation atilogwu Udo 1’ to tackle hoodlums activities in the country.

“We are not targeting any peace loving citizens but criminals threatening the peaceful coexistence. ts the reason that people should not to be afraid”.

“The entire operations isnt to scare members of the public whose taxes are used in payment of our salaries.

He said that the exercise being conducted in conjunction with other security agencies is meant to fish hoodlums and not law abiding citizens.

“We have civil difference, road safety and others who will do their statutory jobs.

“Even the media, we are your army and not your enemy”He stressed.

He accused the media of being the greatest offenders of the army and solicited for cooperation of the media for national interest.

“You are the greatest offenders, why do you vilified the army you employed. The army is like a dog you bought and train to give protection to you.

“By the very publication you kill the moral of the army.

Please take this home. You are doing so on your publication unwittingly. Let me leave the print alone. Every day you sit in your television to castigate the army. You are demoralising the army.

Please I beg you, Nigeria media help us to do our work. And stop limiting us.

He begs the media not to vilify the army any more stressing that the army is an institution working hard to ensure that security of the nation.

