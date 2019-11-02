Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies 

Former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki for sustaining his development legacies.

The former governor said this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He noted that the governor has done well in sustaining development of the Edo University Iyamho, as the institution is positioned to become a world-class ivory tower.

He commended Governor Obaseki for the choice of a well accomplished Chancellor for the University, noting that Nigeria can be better if emphasis is placed on quality education.

Oshiomhole said the institution was not established for political motive but to train and nurture future leaders.

The former governor further commended pioneer graduates of the institution, urging them to be good ambassadors.

As part of the ceremony, Obaseki installed Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, as Chancellor of the university. Makanjuola was also decorated with Honorary Degree of Doctors of Science, (Honoris Causa) of the Edo University.

Obaseki said the state government is keen on supporting the development of the school and providing an enabling environment for the institution to rise to become a leading ivory tower in Nigeria.

He also announced N1 million cash gift for each of the five first class graduands of the institution.

Makanjuola commended the institution for finding him worthy to be installed as Chancellor promising to live up to the confidence reposed on him.

He described the facilities at the Edo University, Iyamho, to be among the best in the country, adding that the university’s vocational skills centre will equip students with entrepreneur skills, which will make them employers of labour after graduation.

The Acting Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof T.O.K Audu commended the founder of the institution, Oshiomhole, noting that the existence of the university had brought about economic buoyancy within the host community.

Prof Audu said the 1st convocation was a milestone achievement in the history of the university noting that it climaxed the journey which started in the 2015/2016 academic session.

Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, said the five students who made first class had been offered automatic employment with the university and an opportunity for the students to undertake their Post Graduate study at the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom under a student and staff exchange programme.

He noted that the five students were also offered job opportunities at a financial institution in the country, adding that N5 million was given to two graduands, Mohammad Aweni and Godwin Evbuomwan, who produced the best business plan under the university’s entrepreneurship awards.

The ceremony had commenced earlier on Friday with the institution’s first convocation lecture delivered by the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

