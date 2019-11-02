Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is arguably the most hardworking deputy since the return of democracy in 1999. That depends on how one may choose to assess him, but workers and journalists can attest to this fact. In most cases, even when journalists are done with the day’s work on the beat and have long gone home, the VP will remain behind working till late in the night.

This week, while President Muhammadu Buhari had been in Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Summit, it was not different for the vice president who had a very busy week as usual in the absence of his boss.

And no doubt, Osinbajo’s busy schedule will continue this way until his principal, Buhari, returns to the country from London where he is on vacation at the moment. It is not unusual to see public officers resting on their oars at times like this when they are saddled with the arduous task of holding forth for their bosses, but for VP Osinbajo it is a different ball game all together, even when he must combine his duties as vice president with that of his boss.

On Monday, Osinbajo was in Lagos where he declared open the Police Conference. Later that same evening in Abuja, he received a delegation of members of the Egypt Parliament (

House of Representatives), led by its Honourable Speaker, Dr Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad. The delegation also included the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafy Elseify.

Osinbajo told the delegation that a concerted action by countries around the world was crucial towards tackling terrorism in the Sahel region, as well as the challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Africa. The VP, who welcomed the delegation on behalf of President Buhari, noted that Egypt and Nigeria have enjoyed very good relations over the years.

Similarly, speaking on behalf of the government of Egypt, Hamad said Egypt shared the same view as Nigeria that concerted efforts was needed to combat terrorism in the Sahel region.

On Tuesday, the vice president presided over the National Economic council (NEC) meeting. The NEC meeting usually holds on every last Thursday of the month but surprisingly, with no explanation given, the meeting which lasted over four hours was held on Tuesday for the month of October.

After the meeting, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed to State House correspondents that State governors had rejected the proposed plan by the federal government to extend the repayment period of its budget support to state government from twenty years to thirty years.

She said based on the extension, state governments’ monthly repayment will reduce from N252 million monthly to N162 million monthly. According to her, the federal government had made deductions for the first and second months at N252 million monthly, in September and October, based on the 20 years repayment period, but following the outcry by state governors, another repayment schedule plan extending the year to thirty years and monthly repayment of N162 million was presented to NEC on Tuesday.

She regretted that despite the reduction in the monthly payment and the extension of time to 30 years, the state governors were still not satisfied with the arrangement.

After the meeting on Tuesday, the vice president presided over Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Management Board meeting. That same day, he attended the Digging Deep programme in his church. No matter how busy Osinbajo may be, he does not miss the Digging Deep programme every Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the VP presided over the federal executive council meeting which lasted over four hours at the presidential villa. On that same day, Osinbajo received the deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Vuong Dihn Hue who was in Nigeria on an official visit. Osinbajo and the deputy PM witnessed the signing and exchange of MOU on agreement on waiver of visa requirements for holders of Valid diplomatic and official passports by minister of State of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada and minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Mr NNguyen Minh Vu.

Later in the evening, the VP hosted the Vietnamese delegation to a dinner at the Banquet hall of the presidential villa. On Thursday, he a national prayer breakfast organised by the National Assembly in Abuja. Thereafter, Osinbajo attended the unveiling of a digital studio – atar communications – before proceeding to Oyo State for the 60th anniversary of western television Ibadan.

On Friday the VP took off to Lagos for the Art X, a premier west African art fair. Today, the VP is also scheduled to be in Daura, Katsina State for the turbaning ceremony of Danmadamin Daura.

