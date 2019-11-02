NEWS
Pakistan Train Fire: Funerals Begin As Town Mourns Victims
Distraught relatives have gathered for the first funerals of some of the scores of people killed when a fire ripped through a crowded train in Pakistan, with many of the victims also residents of a single town.
Sobbing family members crowded an official building in Mirpurkhas overnight on Thursday as the first bodies covered in white cloth began arriving by ambulance from the scene of the disaster, about 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the nearest major urban centre, Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province.
After morning Friday prayers, with women watching from nearby rooftops, more than 100 men attended the first funeral – of a car mechanic named Mohammad Saleem, who was in his late 40s.
It was held at the Bismillah Mosque, from which at least 42 pilgrims had left to board the train one day earlier bound for a religious festival near Lahore.
Muhammad Imran from Mirpurkhas fractured both his legs and one arm when he jumped from the moving train to save himself, said his brother Mohammad Arif.
“He called me, just saying ‘please come here, please save my life’,” Arif said a day after one of the worst train accidents in Pakistan’s history claimed at least 73 lives.
Imran was on board the Tezgam Express train bound for Raiwind, the central office of the Tableeghi Jamaat religious organisation of which he is a member, to attend its annual ‘ijtema’ gathering.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an urgent investigation into the accident and the government will provide monetary compensation of 1.5 million Pakistani rupees ($9,650) to the families of those killed, as well as 500,000 rupees ($3,200) each to those injured.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products