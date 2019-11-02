Pharmacists, Stakeholders Brainstorm On Drug Abuse

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), gathered critical stakeholders in Kaduna to brainstorm on alarming statistics on drug use prevalence in Nigeria.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s workshop on drugs and substances abuse in Northwest organised for Codeine Control and other Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG) by the council in Kaduna, the PCN registrar, Pharm. Elisha Mohammed said curiosity and peer pressure were majorly factors people, especially school children and young persons, embark on non-medical drug use.

Recall the World Drug Report (2019) had pegged the drug use prevalence in Nigeria at 14.4 percent that is, 14.4 million people between the ages of 15 – 64 years which is comparatively higher when compared to global prevalence rate.

According to him, the development worries the council considering the economic contributions of this group to national development, hence the thought to bring vulnerable groups especially, school children and policymakers together to chat the way forward, adding the seminar was conceived to provide a platform of interaction to increase awareness on the subject matter,” he said.

In his keynote address with the title: “Curbing the menace of drug abuse through information, education and communication”, Prof. Oluwatoyin Odeku said the issue of drugs has been giving her serious concerns.

According to her, drugs are meant to address a particular health issue it was prescribed for which people now abuse without prescription, a development that have led to brain damage which is quite expensive to manage at rehabilitation centres.

“Drug abuse kills. Drug abuse truncates future. Children please don’t be involved in drug abuse. You have a great future. God has deposited a lot of potentials in you. Drug abuse affect the way your body performs. It affects important parts of your body.

“It changes your brain chemistry. It takes control of your brain because it has affected the brain, some will become repressive or depressive. They look unkept and engage in strange behaviour. The issue of drug abuse is a big problem in Nigeria and all of us must come together to come up with the way forward.

“There should be surveillance on emerging drugs whereby the government will be strategically positioned to know about the emerging drugs with a view to nip it in the bud early enough,” she added.

