Police Arrest Kidnapper, Rescues 8 Victims

The Kaduna police command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious kidnapper, one Mustapha Ibrahim and rescued eight victims being held hostage by the alleged criminal.

A statement by the command’s public relation officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said: “On October 29, 2019, at about 20:30hrs, a combined team of Police operatives from Rigasa, Nariya Divisions and personnel of the command’s operation department acting on reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious kidnapper one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road Rigasa Kaduna red handed.”

It said the suspect was caught with a 13-year-old boy whom he kidnapped from Maraban Rido, Chikun area of Kaduna State on his way to deliver the victim to his gang members.

The statement said the suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims in their criminal hideout namely Ismaila Hussaini and Hussaini Umar both residing at Ado-Gwaram Area of Rigasa Kaduna, adding the rescue of kidnapped victims was a big milestone for the command.

“While the suspect is helping Police investigation, the command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution. The operatives of the command in continuation of the current onslaught against all identified bandits’ camps in the state, recorded another milestone with the successful rescue of other five kidnapped victims after storming some bandit’s camps at about 01:30hrs and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“While the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds, five captives were successfully rescued by the police operatives who are all adult of Nariya Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State,” it added.

Meanwhile, he said, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ali Aji Janga has reiterated his call on the general public to keep supporting the Police with prompt and reliable information to enable the command nip crime in the bud in a bid to restore public order and ensure adequate protection of lives and property of citizens in the entire state.

