PWDs Threatens Litigations Against Airlines

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations have called on the government and other Stakeholders to address the ugly precedent and monumental injustice to air passengers with disabilities in Nigeria and abroad.

They also threatened litigations against any airline that continues to maltreats, discriminates or marginalises persons with disabilities.

The group who made the call on Friday, in Abuja, at a press briefing with journalists complained that over the years persons with disabilities have had to cope with a great deal of inconveniences and discomfort as passengers with disabilities from boarding to disembarking.

According to Grace Jerry, the executive director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), she pointed out that the aisle to the seats in the plane is not designed to accommodate wheelchairs/reduced mobility which forcefully restricts movement while onboard.

She said, “PwDs are assisted to board first but they are forced to alight last after all other passengers regardless of how urgent the need may be.

“Another wrong notions by airline operatives not allowing passengers with disabilities who use electric wheelchair to board/check is that the battery is an explosive device.

“However, I’m handling these wheelchairs, airline attendants have mistakenly or carelessly caused damages to their wheelchairs. That has been my personal experience on two different occasions,” she said.

Others who recounted terrible ordeals in the hands of local and international airline operatives include the executive director, Cedar Seed Foundation, Loose Auta, executive director, AWWDI, among others.

The group eventually came up with recommendations which includes that, “All local and international airlines must provide lift trucks to bound PWDs into the aircraft, and provide same when disembarking.

“All local airlines must provide Isle chairs to convey PWD especially those on wheelchairs to the seats on board the plane.

“All airlines that have discriminated or subjected PWDs to ill-treatments must offer an apology to Nigerian PWDs in both mainstream and Social media platforms.

“Provide airlift free with no added fees, as Freky Andy had been asked to pay for the use of an Ambu-lift in an African country, among other recommendations.”

Jerry stressed that PWDs should first be considered as humans before they had different forms of disabilities.

“So, each time you encounter us, understand that and treat us equally or provide all necessary accommodations that would enable us to enjoy every privilege and rights we paid for on your airline.

“We sincerely urge all airlines to desist from similar acts going forward.

“We will make litigations against any airline that maltreats, discriminates, or marginalises any person with disability in Nigeria,” she warned.

