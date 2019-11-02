Rebuilding Nigeria’s Sports Facilities: Sunday Dare’s Cross

One can hardly fathom the extent to which Nigeria’s sports infrastructure has deteriorated since it hosted and won its last major international sports tournament, the 2nd All Africa Games, COJA, in 2003, dusting Africa’s erstwhile giants like Egypt, Algeria and South Africa. What Nigeria installed and showcased leading to that feat equaled the best that could be found anywhere, even among the acclaimed major global sporting nations.

Ever since, Nigeria has been witnessing and experiencing a lamentable slide in the maintenance and sustenance of infrastructure, low morale of athletes consequent upon dearth of funds for training and payment of accrued allowances as well missing out of a number of international engagements that shore up the rating of both athletes and specific sports that would qualify them for events like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, etc.

Sunday Dare upon assumption of office has been inspecting many of the dilapidated facilities that had passed through several administrative budgeted approvals. This administration that brought him to office believes that “change begins with you and I” thus the need for every individual to support the restructuring of this projects. It is believed that if properly managed, the facilities can generate monies for their maintenance. The Federal Government during the era of former President Olusegum Obasanjo voted so much money, imported equipment, provided land space and labour to ensure that the Federal Capital Territory and the country have befitting structures that equate the standard of a stadium in the capital city.

It is very obvious that the then government spent so much fortune in that stadium that now can be likened to Wild Life Park of Bauchi State. It will not be out of place to also commend the individuals that had the dream of the stadium and its construction; they paid an unforgettable price with good idea for the nation and generations unborn.

Suffice it to say that the size and quality of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium surpass what is available in many African countries. Among the structures in it that regrettably have been inherited by reptiles, animals and grasses include: Athletes’ hostels, hotels, open spaces that can be rented out for social and eventful gatherings, stores, car parks, and office spaces.

The reasons for the decline and degeneration are not in doubt. They are simply centered on both poor funding and negative human factors. It is necessary to point out too that the remediation actions that are needed to reverse the trend and restore Nigeria to emphatic winning ways are equally not far etched. This too, is hinged on adequate funding and positive human factor. To accomplish the above goal requires a man with a strong resolve to procure funds for the rebuilding and re-equipping of sports infrastructure, upgrading of training facilities, devotion to athletes development, and adequate preparation and participation in regional and global competitions.

With the appointment of Mr. Sunday Dare, a man with sound articulation and pedigree at the helmsman of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Ministry which has been incapacitated on many scores in the past is now poised to enjoy full support to function both professionally and administratively as expected, having done an appraisal of what is on the ground and thrown his weight in endorsing projects that could be properly executed and accounted for. Close perception shows him as a man that has integrity of purpose and who cannot be enticed or swayed with praises of sycophants and influence peddlers.

It is a well-known fact that Nigeria is a country of able-bodied youths with exceeding natural agility and potentials. Our athletes abroad continue to excel in their various trades, ranging from football to wrestling, athletics, basketball, and among others. What begs the question, however, is why their counterparts at the home front cannot boast of similar performances?

With his belief in identifying and encouraging people who believe in themselves and who have ability and integrity, his tenure can spring up pleasant surprises and accomplishments that will underscore his goals and vision. His era certainly might not seem to be pleasant to those who have in the past enjoyed what critics described as the jamboree of many nights of duty tour allowances and frivolities, to the detriment of real time sports.

Deserved credit must go to the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, and his advisers on the choice of a polished and well refined man for that top portfolio that would lead the nation to reclaim her lost glory and respect in national and global sporting activities. Mr. President by that act proved that his country Nigeria is too big to flounder and get mesmerized especially as sporting business is a veritable window of a nation to the world.

Sports loving Nigerians have commended the act and have expressed the hope for a quick redemption of the country’s Image through sports, noting the fact that the monies which were mistakenly paid into the accounts of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) by the International body that embarrassed the country has been duly addressed, with sincere condemnation from individuals.

The Federal Government not only redeemed its image globally but mostly in the country where people with negative perception of the President eventually have seen that he actually has his own mind, loves the country he vowed to defend and can do it better. If all the needful support from both private sectors, individuals, stakeholders and sports legends are given to this gentle and ready-to-perform Minister, sports and youth development will surely have a traceable land mark that will remain a legacy in the near future.

Felicia Mammah Okafor, Principal Information Officer, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

