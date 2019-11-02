‘RMRDC Quiz Competition To Encourage Use Of Local Products’

The Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC) said the competition it organised for secondary schools is aimed at encouraging the country’s youths in the use of locally made products.

The Kaduna state coordinating office, Malam Mutallab J.S. stated this while speaking at the fourth RMRDC quiz competition for secondary schools held at the Kaduna trade fair complex hall.

Mutallab said the competition will create awareness on the importance of raw materials and the role of RMRDC as a government agency with mandate for the development of the nations raw material resources for use by industries.

“The establishment of the council 32 years ago was necessitated by the need to have a coordinating organization that will harmonise all efforts by various agricultural and minerals promotion agencies with the view of promoting the development of Nigeria’s industrial sector using the available local raw materials as inputs for our industries.”

The fact that the term ‘raw materials’ may be a little strange for most secondary schools necessitated the creation of the quiz competition on raw materials usage and their locations in Nigeria for secondary schools to compete. He said.

“The competition will also stimulate the interest of young people on the development and the utilization of our local raw materials”

Malam Mutallab said it is their hope that at the end of secondary school level, students will take more interests in entrepreneurship development in order to be involved in raw materials processing after graduating.

“Our genuine concern for the development of Nigeria’s raw materials resources made us to undertake this quiz competition so as to lay a solid entrepreneurship foundation into our younger ones for a greater tomorrow”

The director Kaduna chambers Usman Garbage Saulawa said as collaborators in the organisation of the competition is geared towards the growth and development of education and as such urged the students and the teachers to be very active in reading more materials on our local products.

The schools who participated in the quiz competition include, Demonstration Secondary School, A.B.U, Zaria who came first, Assabiqun School Zaria in the second position and Educate Academy Kaduna in the third position respectively.

Others are Zaria International Secondary School, Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School Sabo, Umrab Secondary School, Demonstration Secondary School, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, and Government Secondary School television, Kaduna, these schools came 4th,5th,6th,7th and 8th position respectively.

