Solution To Current Insecurity

That there is serious and unprecedented state of insecurity in Nigeria today is like stating the obvious.

The situation has led to calls for the overhaul of security architecture in the country, with some calling for the massive deployment of military to the affected regions of the country. While others are calling for constitutional amendment that would allow federating states in the country to establish Police services or forces of their own.

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) treats the item “Police” in Section 214, 215 and 216.

Section 214 (1) provides that: – “There shall be a police force for Nigeria which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this Section no other Police Force shall be established for the Federation or any part thereof.”

From the above provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is crystal clear that no state, group of states, or local government in the country can on its own establish any police force by whatever name called.

But some people have argued that Nigeria being a federation states, ex debito justicia (as a matter of right) can/should be permitted to establish their own police forces. These proponents are fortified in their position by the very fact of the definition of the word “federation”.

The Oxford Advanced Dictionary of current English defines a federation as:- “a political system in which a union of states leaves foreign affairs, defence etc to the central (Federal) government but retain powers of government over some internal affairs”.

By the universal definition of a “federation”, internal security of which police is the most prominent is usually an item that is normally reserved for the state government.

The United Nations ratio of police to population is 400 population to 1 policeman. But in Nigeria we are told that the strength of the Nigeria Police Force is 300,000. At our population of almost 200Million this gives a ratio of 1 Policeman to 660 population.

South Africa with a population of 51 million (2011 figures) has 150,513 police officers (2010) with a civilian staff of 39,033. By the United Nations ratio of 1 policeman to 400 people, South Africa should have 128,750 police officers but it has as stated above 150,513 officers thereby surpassing the United Nations ratio. Nigerians should emulate South Africa in this regard.

A step towards avoiding insecurity in the nation is to adequately fund the police for them to be able to procure appropriate technological equipment like APC, arms and ammunitions, and proper training and retraining for its officers and men.

As far back as 2006 the South African police had in its arsenal over 5000 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC’s) out of which 25 were bought that year.

The Nigeria Police Force according to the then IGP (Sunday Ehindero) had less than 20 APC’s all of which were bought during the regime of Alhaji Shehu Shagari between 1979-1983. No doubt the Federal Government may have acquired some APC’s for the NPF, but I doubt if the NPF have up to 2,000 APC’s. Closely tied to the number of APC’s police should have for optimal performance is the quality thereof.

This writer recalls that during the Commission of Enquiry that looked into the Police/Army conflict in Ojuelegba Lagos in 2005 there was the uncontradicted evidence by the police officer that manned the Police APC on the day of the incident to the effect that some soldiers during the conflict fired more than 500 rounds of rifle ammunition on the tyres of the police APC that was sent to the scene by police authorities. The APC escaped unscathed and returned to Mopol 2 Barracks Obalande Lagos.

The APC which was one of those bought by the Shagari regime was 100% bullet proof. This writer was the police counsel at that enquiry. This leads this discussion to the quality of equipment purchased for the police.

Modern day APC’s are fire proof, bullet proof and bomb proof. I have heard people say that the current police APC’s are not 100% bullet proof not to talk of being fire proof or bomb proof. Is Nigeria not rich enough to purchase for the NPF appropriate and superior APC’s or is it a question of corruption?

It is rumoured that most police APC’s are not of the desired quality as most of them now use inappropriate tyres with the result that if the tyres are immobilized the strength of the APC is gone. The summary on this point being that proper funding of the police is very critical to the achievement of national security.

If South Africa with a population of 51 million (2011 figures) could own over 5000 APC’s as far back as 2006, Nigeria with a population of almost 200 million and an oil producing nation should have more APC’s than South Africa. This is food for thought!

Equally pertinent in this security analysis is the United Nations standard which is that for every 10 policemen, 8 must be armed. But in Nigeria out of 10 policemen out on operation, only 2 are armed. This led to a former IGP lamenting at one time as follows: “There is a shortage of arms now because when you send out 6 policemen, only 2 are armed. Whenever robbers come, they target those who are armed and the rest are helpless”.

Another area of concern that works against national security is the improper deployment of police officers and men.

This takes us to what Community Policing is all about. Wikipedia defines Community Policing as “a strategy of policing that focuses on building tie and working closely with members of the communities”.

Wikipedia also states that: “Community Policing is a philosophy of full service personalized policy, where the same officers’ patrols and works in the same area on a permanent basis, from a decentralized place, working in a proactive partnership with citizens to identify and solve problems”.

The current insecurity in the nation arising from the inability of the traditional security outfit – the Nigeria Police Force – in the country that should counter the insecurity has led to the drafting of the military to partake in the internal security arrangement to douse the situation. And this has resulted in sometimes the military overstepping their bounds as internal security operations is not principally their major province. This is because the main function of the military under Section 217 (2) of the 1999 Constitution is to defend Nigeria from external aggression, maintaining the territorial integrity of Nigeria and securing its borders from violation on land, sea and air in addition to suppressing insecurity and acting in aid of civil authorities when asked to do so.

The most practical and honourable thing to do is for the country to open the window for the creation of State Police Forces for any state or group of states that may wish to do. And in this direction, most state governors and the Vice President are ad idem in this regard. Mr. President and others against state police establishment should have a rethink in the interest of the country.

–Sir Ozoana is a retired police Officer, legal practitioner and notary public

