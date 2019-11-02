NEWS
Staff Screening: Wada, An enemy Of Kogi People – APC
The APC governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State has said a statement attributed to the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Musa Wada to the effect that he will reverse the Staff Verification Exercise has further exposed him as a “sponsored renegade against the anti-corruption system in the public service”.
Speaking with journalists in Lokoja at the weekend , spokesman of the Campaign, Kingsley Fanwo said Wada was on a “macabre dance on the grave of confusion”, even as he accused the PDP candidate of trying to return the civil service to “the era of stinking corruption, aggravated indiscipline and gross inefficiency”.
He said, “The statement by the PDP Governorship Candidate to reverse the gains of the administration against the corrupt machinations in the civil service has further confirmed our fear that Wada is the Candidate of the House of Corruption and brigandage.
“For over 12 years, the People’s Democratic Party oversaw a payroll that was laced with ghost names and unintended beneficiaries. Their cabal went away with over 4 billion Naira fund for pensions and gratuities. The era of PDP was characterized with unprecedented fraud in the civil service, inefficiency and a disorientated workforce. That was the reason they left without paying civil servants and pensioners. That was why they were paying 10% salaries to Local Government workers.
“The present administration has not only repositioned and digitalized the civil service, but has also ensured October 2019 salaries were paid before the end of October. We are not therefore surprised that the candidate who is contesting on behalf of all corrupt people has not promised to bring corruption back to the system.
“It is heart shattering that the handlers of Engr Wada have shown they are even worse than the candidate who has no knowledge of the system he is aspiring to manage.
“Unlike what was obtainable in the anti-labor years of the PDP; the present administration involved the organized labour in all the decisions affecting labour. The symbiotic relationship between labor and the government has made the reforms a huge success”.
Fanwo further described Wada as a visitor who doesn’t understand Kogi State, just as he urged Kogites to reject him resoundingly on November 16.
He added: “We have said it times without number that Musa Wada is unprepared for the governorship of Kogi State. He only prepared for the bloody, dollarized and motor-bike – powered Primary. He has shown the people of the state why they should never gamble with the Ambassador of Corruption.
“On November 16, their noise will stop because they will be rejected with such a loud thumb that others who swim in ethnic and religious bigotry like Musa Wada will know that the people of Kogi State cannot be taken for a ride”.
