Steel Firm To Deepen Investment In Oil And Gas

PACEGATE Limited, subsidiary of Hana Group and Manufacturer of steel drums is celebrating one year of pioneering Africa’s largest fully automated steel drum factory in Nigeria.

The company is the first and only UN certified steel drum factory in Nigeria, and is considering to deepen local content especially in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

The UN approved packaging guarantees that the drums have been built, tested and certified to carry precious liquid or solid which can be either hazardous or non-hazardous. The certification also confirms that the drums are environmentally friendly and with no leakages.

PACEGATE’s automated, state-of-the-art steel drum factory can produce 5,000 steel drums per day and each steel drum has a capacity of 210 litres.

The company produces various types of steel drums – open top and the closed top drums, used by operators in the downstream oil sector assuring quality delivery of products.

The closed top drums are closed on the top while the open-top drums are open to allow access from the top for ease of application. The closed top steel drum is typically used for storing low viscosity fluids while open top drums are convenient for storing solids, powder and highly viscous fluids.

The Managing Director (MD), Pacegate Limited, Mr. Umesh Amarnani, said: “At the moment, most Independent lubricant blenders are using plastic drums, however the global industry standard in the oil and gas sector is steel drums. This is because steel drums are more superior to plastic drums. They perform very well in extreme temperature, humidity, and pressure variations while maintaining their structural integrity irrespective of heat and flame, without any leakage or spillage. When paired with a proper fire-suppression system, retrieving-style steel drums provide optimum protection even in a high-temperature fire.”

