Tackle Yellow Fever Outbreak Frontally

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports that on 16 July this year, the Ebonyi State Ministry of Health received information about suspected yellow fever cases in Ndingele ward, Izzi Local Government Area (LGA). The cases had symptoms of fever and jaundice, reported with onset since May 2019. As of 30 August 2019, a total of 84 suspected yellow fever cases, including 26 deaths (case fatality ratio: 31 per cent), were reported across nine LGAs within Ebonyi State.

Since September 2017, when NCDC informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) of a confirmed case of yellow fever in Kwara State, Nigeria has been responding to successive yellow fever outbreaks over a wide geographical area. Following the country’ s official notification to WHO (via the International Health Regulations, 2005) on 15 September 2017 of the resurgence in yellow fever outbreaks, suspected cases have been reported from all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and outbreak responses to protect over 10 million people have occurred in select areas in 13 states. From 1 January through 31 July 2019, over 2, 000 suspected yellow fever cases have been reported in 506 LGAs from all 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes yellow fever as a tropical viral disease affecting the liver and kidneys, causing fever and jaundice and often fatal and transmitted by mosquitoes. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in explaining the symptoms stated that following an infection, the virus incubates in the body for three to six days. Many people do not experience symptoms but when these occur they vary from very mild, nonspecific, febrile illness to a fulminating, sometimes fatal disease.

The clinical symptoms associated with the early stages of infection are indistinguishable from those of influenza or malaria, mainly fever, muscle pain with prominent backache, headache, loss of appetite, and nausea or vomiting. In most cases, symptoms disappear after 3 to 4 days. A small percentage of patients, however, enter a second, more toxic phase within 24 hours of recovering from initial symptoms. High fever returns, and several body systems are affected, usually the liver and the kidneys, and also the heart and occasionally brain. In this phase people are likely to develop jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine and abdominal pain with vomiting. Bleeding can occur from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach. Only 15 percent of people with yellow fever enter this phase, but of those that do, approximately half die within 7 – 10 days. This year many of our compatriots have died as a result of yellow fever outbreak.

Situation report by NCDC showed that between August 31–September 18, 2019 the country had responded to an outbreak of yellow fever, in people who are either resident in,or have visited Alkaleri local government area in Bauchi since August 1, 2019. NCDC in the report showed that suspected and confirmed cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi have been reported in Borno, Kano, Gombe and Katsina states. The NCDC report also showed that Bauchi had a total of 84 cases with 10 deaths; Borno 82 cases with no death; Gombe seven cases with no death; Kano four cases with one death; Katsina 66 cases with 23 deaths. In total within the Bauchi cluster of yellow fever outbreak recorded 243 cases and 34 deaths.

The response to the outbreak is coordinated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the national level through a multi – agency,multi – partner Incident Management System(IMS). A four – year (2018 -2021) national yellow fever Preventive Mass Vaccination Campaign (PMVC) plan supported by GAVI and partners is currently being implemented by Nigeria. By 2024, it is anticipated that all the states in Nigeria will have undergone campaign activities to protect at – risk populations against yellow fever.

We urge state governments to adhere strictly to the recommendations of WHO and NCDC on the prevention and treatment of yellow fever. The state and federal governments should also increase funding for the health sector. Every state deserves to have the capacity and facility to run laboratory test on the virus instead of going to other states for the confirmation of the existence of the virus or not. In the case of Katsina, the laboratory test for yellow fever had to be done in Abuja or far away Lagos. This is not right. Since mosquito is the source of the virus, governments at all level should do more to reduce their prevalence in the country. In our considered opinion, needless and preventable deaths as a result of yellow favour outbreaks must come to an end. All hands must be on deck to achieve this.

