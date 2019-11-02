Timi Of Ede’s Son Drags Media House To Court Over Copyright Violation

The son of Late Timi of Ede, Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, Adewale Laoye, popularly known as the ‘Drummer of peace’ has dragged Metropolitan Broadcasting Limited, Ibadan, owners of Impact Television to the Federal High Court (FHC), Ibadan over violation of his copyright.

Laoye in the originating summons filed by his counsel, A.T. Oloyede Esq. seeks a declaration as follows:

“That by virtue of the Provisions of Sections 15(1) (A) and (C)of the Copyright Act LFN, 2004, the defendant, (Metropolitan Broadcasting Services Limited) could not validly exhibit in a public place the artistic work of the plaintiff, (Laoye) for commercial purpose and promotion of its business without the consent or authority of the plaintiff.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from any further use of the artistic work of the plaintiff for commercial purpose and promotion of its business without the consent or authority of the plaintiff. An order for the payment of royalties to the sum of N5 million by the defendant to the plaintiff for the use and exhibition of the plaintiff’s artistic work for the promotion of his business. An order of the court awarding general damage to the tune of N40 million against the defendant for the loss suffered by the plaintiff,” the summon read in part.

When the suit with No: FHCL1BC/C3/102/ 21 came up for mention on the October 14, 2019, the defendant and his counsel were absent in court.

Justice Abdul Malik of Court 3, Federal High Court, Ibadan adjourned the case for mention to November 13, 2019.

