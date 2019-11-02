Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka

Teacher, activist, philanthropist and convener of Adaobi Caring Hands Foundation, Nwaeme Juliet Nneka, is our Woman Of Substance this week

Background

I am a teacher in Ebenezer Primary school in Ajeromi Ifelodun Lagos. I am from Azia in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

I am the last child of my parents. Mr Samuel and Mrs Agnes Nwamaradi Nwaenyi. Both are late now.

Dad was polygamous. Mum was the 2nd wife of dad’s three wives.

My early childhood days was so eventful. I was full of vigour and wanted to be everything….. nurse, soldier, teacher, banker…

I experienced so much love growing up in the village. Dad came home quite often from his base. My late mum Agnes Nwamaradi Nwaenyi and step mums spoilt me. I got everything I wanted because my arrival brought them so much joy. I am my family’s healing child after the civil war.

I have a diploma in Theatre arts, radio/Television production from Lagos State University (LASU). I also have a basic media marketing certificate from Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) training school. A B.Ed in English and I’m right now a final year Law student at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). I intend to do a postgraduate in Social works if I get a scholarship (smiles)

Early Career

I started off as a clerk (non-qualified teacher) in a school after I had my ‘small madam’ (my last child), 17 years ago. My salary then was N8,060. Shortly after, I got offers as a marketer in a bank and as an Insurance broker. The pay was more than three times what I was earning then but I chose to remain a ‘teacher’. It was at that point that I went back to school to read education.

Challenges

It’s been basically the challenge of low wage. A take home that never took anyone to the bus stop. Another is over population, inadequate instructional materials and lack of motivation. However, a lot has changed now. Schools are being renovated and more hands are employed. Sadly, nobody wants to be a teacher nowadays. Even if they choose to, it’s usually the last resort. Not from a place of passion.

NGO

Adaobi Caring Hands Foundation was set up in memory of my late daughter whose name was also Adaobi. I lost her three months to her 4th birthday in 1999. It is a foundation that lends helping hands to women and children, especially indigent school kids. My base is Ajegunle- the ghetto. In Ajegunle, you meet pupils who come to school bare footed. Some on an empty stomach. While a lot just come with torn uniforms, without school bag, books, pen and pencil with which to write. Yes! It’s that bad. It is this bad. A lot of folks here live far below poverty line.

So, when I realised I cannot solve all of their problems but I can do something to touch lives in more ways than one. I decided to start this non-governmental organisation (NGO).

I have done a handful of charity. But my first real big one was ‘One Sandal Per Child Project’ done in celebration of my birthday this year. I gave out 100 rubber sandals to pupils in my school complex.

At the beginning of this term, I did a back to school project where books and pens/pencils are distributed to pupils who need them.

The foundation is also helping Master Michael who has been out of school for over two years now due to his treatment at LASUTH. We are doing this so he could go back to school and lead a normal life. He is just a child and deserves to be happy. He has a growth on one part of his face and one of his eyes bulges out of its socket. Giving him so much discomfort. I hope he gets booked for surgery quick so he can return to school.

I am calling on the Lagos state government, Lagosians and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid and also support/Partner with Adaobi Caring Hands Foundation so we can do more. There is so much to be done!

Philanthropy

Philanthropy to me means adding values to lives especially by charitable and selfless acts that improves the well-being of humanity. I use my personal funds where it is possible. And when I can’t do it alone, I ask for help. I used the first few years to build trust and create a brand on Social Media called Julesville Omalicha. It is my Facebook account name. So, I raise funds online with which to do the things I do. It’s been encouraging at the massive support I get even from total strangers. A huge task is made to look like fun because of the enormous support I get from my Social Media family.

Mentoring

Mentoring means having someone to look up to. To be a guide and hold your hands as you progress in your chosen field. Someone who prevents you from falling. He helps you up even when you fall, so you don’t remain at the spot. I have mentors at every stage of my life.

The totality of who I am today is primarily influenced by my background/upbringing. Firstly, was my family; mum especially. She taught me how to love and show empathy. She was such a sweet woman. God rest her soul.

Then, my teachers too numerous to mention.

Right now, I am still undergoing a one-year mentorship training at EI – Academy (Encouragement Initiative Academy), an NGO run by Mr Rotimi Akinlesi. He mentors old, new and emerging NGO’s. He is so selfless and wonderful. On my part, I mentor pupils through my day to day teaching activities in class. I also mentor through meetings, seminars and one on one interactions. I make sure my presence is felt anywhere I go, through my actions. I always leave a lasting impression in people’s subconscious about the goodness of being ‘good’. I also belong to a few Facebook groups where friends come together to talk about their jobs, careers, challenges and prospects. We also play a bit and help one another in any way we can.

And because of the immediacy of Social media, I use my Facebook account to also mentor. I am part of an advocacy team called Social Media For Good. I have a lot of followership on social media and I leverage on that to mentor both the young and old alike.

Inspiration

My Inspiration is God. Life inspires me. Waking up every day is another opportunity to serve humanity and reduce the suffering in my part of the world

Legacy

I want to be remembered not just as the lawyer that helped someone get justice or the journalist who broke the news that changed a lot of things for good, I want to be remembered as a great mother, a selfless teacher and helper for those in need. I want somebody to say that he/she didn’t drop out of school because I gave them a shoulder to lean on.

