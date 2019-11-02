NEWS
Yobe Assembly Receives List Of 20 Commissioner Nominees
Five months after Governor Mai Mala Buni was sworn into office for a first term in May, Yobe State House of Assembly has received the names of 20 Commissioner nominees from the governor, for screening and confirmation.
According to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Ahmed Mirwa, the submission of the list was in line with section 192 sub sections 1 of the 1999 constitution as amended.
A source at the State House of Assembly who pleaded anonymous confirmed to our correspondent that the list was forwarded to the Speaker on Thursday at about 6:30pm.
The House, thereafter, resolved to consider the list at its next executive session before fixing a date for the screening of the nominees.
Meanwhile, It is still not clear who made the list among the gladiators in the state.
Another strong source from one of the political pile of APC in the state revealed that former governor, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam is still in-charge of government affair under the leadership of governor Mai Mala Buni.
However, the rumour making rounds across the state capital is that former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has substantially authored the list before it was finally sent to the House of Assembly for screening.
