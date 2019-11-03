2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison

Operatives of Lagos state Police Command on Sunday said that they have arrested and remanded two suspects impersonating the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Operatives in Lagos.

The impersonators were identified as Ikechukwu Victor, 45yrs old and Emeka Ewuzien, 45yrs old of No 2 Igi Street, Bariga and No 30 Okuta road, Leadlac, Bariga respectively.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by operatives from Ifako Division led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Lasisi Iyunade, a Chief Superintendent of Police when the operatives accosted men dressed in black T-Shirts with the inscription SARS boldly written along Julius Kadri Street ifako, Gbagada in Lagos.

The police said they claimed to be SARS Operatives, on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu market.

It was also gathered that on further questioning, they claimed to be members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island Lagos. Two fake PCRC ID card bearing same name were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the suspects were immediately charged to Court and remanded in Kirikiri prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

