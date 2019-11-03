NEWS
Alaghodaro 2019: Fashola, Rewane, Others To Storm Edo For Summit
With less than a week to the Alaghodaro 2019 Summit, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the summit has said that a high-powered delegation from the Federal Government for the event will include the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and a member of the Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismark Rewane, among others.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the summit, which holds from November 8 to 12, promises to consolidate on the gains made in the last two editions, noting that the Federal Government delegation would give insights on how the state government is aligning with Nigeria’s growth trajectory.
According to him, “We have confirmation that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola would be on the ground for the summit. Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited and member of the Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismark Rewane, would also be in attendance. So, we expect to have robust interactions. Mr. Rewane would be speaking at a plenary tagged Achieving Economic Development, while Mr. Fashola would be in a high-level panel discussion tagged ‘Turning Vision into Reality in Edo State.”
He added that the Alaghodaro 2019 summit themed ‘Delivering to Our People: The Next Level’ would provide a platform to interrogate developments in the state in the last three years, noting that the summit was being sponsored by the growing number of private sector players in the state.
Stating that all was set for the hosting of the summit and receiving guests from within and outside the country, he said, “We have made a lot of progress in Edo State in the last three years and are ready to host our partners, because we have a good story to tell and also share the success story of the impact developments ongoing in the state in the health, education, economic and social sectors.”
