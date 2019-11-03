NEWS
Edo Councils Get N3.069bn Allocation In October, As IGR Rises By 8.2%
The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3.069,711,638 as the total allocation accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state from the Federation Account for the month of October and shared in November, 2019.
Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, disclosed this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
He said that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October stood at N205,410,727.06k as against N189,777,584.06k, which was recorded for September, indicating an 8.2 per cent increase in IGR.
Osunde added that the total sum for salaries for teachers and non-teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is N901,885,593.38k while the Local Government Pension Fund contribution stood at N439, 860,551.
“Primary school teachers’ salaries gulped N859,769,434.93k and non-teachers’ salaries stood at N42, 116,158.45k. Subvention to Local Education Authority is N8,069,002.36k,” he said.
He further explained that N100 million was set aside for payment of pension arrears, noting, “Net allocation to LGAs stood at N1,375,754,998.63k while the total amount transferred to LGAs is N1, 360,460,440,44k.
He also noted that total deduction from the LGAs is N1,693,956,639.54k while funds for Ward Development Committees gulped N10 million, adding that the council chairmen have reaffirmed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.
