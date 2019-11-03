Edo Deputy Gov Complicit In Attack On Oshiomhole’s Residence

Edo State once again made the headlines for controversial and unflattering reasons yesterday following the sponsored attack by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in a bid to blackmail and incite the public against him.

The backstory was that the National Chairman, after having been told by Governor Obaseki in very clear terms that he is not free to enter his own state unless granted permission by the state government following a previous sponsored attack, rebuffed the attempt to strip him of his right to move freely and attended the first convocation of the school his inspirational leadership birthed: Edo State University, Iyamho.

For Chairman Oshiomhole, it was a significant and joyous day seeing the youths and future of Edo State joining the distinguished group of Nigeria’s intellectuals and driver of the labor force as graduates after acquiring quality education in a university they can call theirs, thanks to his envisioning whilst he was governor of Edo State.

In the same vein, for the people of Edo State, particularly residents of Iyamho, the day served as yet another reminder of the level of governance that used to obtain in the state and the sharp contrast that is now witnessed in the directionless administration of Obaseki where promises are being denied and ineffectual MoUs are being touted as ‘achievements’.

Unwilling to let Comrade Oshiomhole take the shine while they get deserved opprobrium, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, with the full backing of his boss, ferried thugs from all corners of the state into Iyamho, riding personally with them on a bike, directing the unholy and shameful affair. The plan was to embarrass the National Chairman with a combination of violent attacks and jeers from paid protesters.

What Shaibu and his boss didn’t factor in was the intervention of the people – particularly the youths – who had grown tired of the antics of the government that has failed to provide jobs or deliver any meaningful project to the people, yet commit resources to thuggery and other wasteful ventures.

Although Shaibu has now expectedly denied knowledge of the attack, it rests on any observer to ask why the Deputy Governor abandoned the comfort of his convoy to fraternize with thugs, some of them wearing masked hoodies, on a bike and why violence and bloodletting trail him wherever he goes. After all, it was the same man who was fingered as the mastermind of the forceful kidnap and intimidation of members-elect to swear an oath in a sham inauguration.

Another line of thought worth perusing, and one that would reveal the dishonesty of Shaibu and the Edo State government in denying an attack they planned well ahead of time, is why Obaseki and his deputy conveniently deviated from their known aversion to attending same events and why the whole machinery of the state government – for the first time – were marched in tow to attend a convocation ceremony.

Obaseki has lost the argument on performance because he has achieved nothing; he has lost the popularity contest because the members of the party and state are solidly behind Comrade Oshiomhole despite illegal sacks, suspensions, and threats of violence; and now, finally, Obaseki has lost his mind.

In his refusal to accept failure and determination to secure his doomed second-term agenda, he has shifted his gaze to blackmailing the National Chairman and smearing his image in the media through orchestrated chaos like the one his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, organized in Iyahmho on Saturday. But this too will fail.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a man committed to peace and due process. The thugs and lawless individuals we have in Edo State reside in the government house from where they organize the violation of the constitution, empowerment of thuggery and media blackmail of anyone opposed to their nefarious ambition. The good news, however, is that their rent is almost due and the people of Edo State, who are their landlords, have already issued them a quit notice.

