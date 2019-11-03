METRO
FRSC Records 419 Crashes, 84 Deaths In Q3 2019
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command says it recorded 419 road traffic crashes (RTC) in the last three quarters of 2019.
The Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that 84 people were killed in the crashes during the period.
Omeje said that 1,396 people were involved in the road crashes in the first quarter, 817 in the second quarter and 909 people in the third quarter ended in September.
According to him, a total of 209,221 and 291 people were injured in the three quarters.
“In the last three quarters, we have had crashes that depict an increase in some of the indices that we usually measure.
“In the first quarter, we recorded 16 fatalities.
“We had 124 crashes out of which 16 fatalities were recorded, 67 were serious and 41 were minor.
“In the second quarter, the total crashes increased to 140 while the fatalities also increased from 16 to 22.
“Sixty two were serious while 56 minor fatalities were recorded.
“In the third quarter, the total number of crashes rose to 155, with 24 fatalities.”
He decried the increasing fatalities, saying “we have a problem with the numbers of crashes and fatalities’’.
“We are alarmed by the number of people killed.
“In the first quarter, 24 people died in road accidents, 28 in the second quarter, and 32 died in the third quarter.’’
He said that although the corps had set a target of reducing RTC in 2019 by 20 per cent and fatalities by 25 per cent, it had to do more work considering the trend of RTC in the command.
Omeje, who frowned at the negative attitude of most road users, warmed that the FRSC would intensify enforcement and public enlightenment on safety.
He said that the Lagos/Ogun zonal command had flagged off the awareness campaign at Ojota Park, which he said, would be replicated in various sector commands, unit commands and nooks and crannies of the state.
According to him, road users and pedestrians need to be educated more on how best to use the road.
He said that human factors had been responsible for more than 80 per cent of crashes on the roads.
“We want to change the attitudes and disposition of motorists to the use of the road.
“Drivers, passengers and pedestrians have roles to play.
“I acknowledged the fact that the state of the road is an issue, but it is not as important as the human element and mechanical factors,’’ he added.
Omeje, therefore, urged motorists to always be patient while on the road.
He noted that the job of road safety should not be left to those wearing uniform alone but all should be involved. (NAN)
MOST READ
FRSC Records 419 Crashes, 84 Deaths In Q3 2019
Buratai Flags Off Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II in Taraba
Gov Ortom Tasks Police To Find Killers Of FRCN Staff
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
Stakeholders, NITT Seek Mandatory Training For Drivers Of Mass Transit Vehicles
Polio: Parents Urged To Embrace Child Vaccination
NUP Commences Agitation For Minimum Pension, Says Most Retirees Earn Less Than N10, 000 Monthly
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Illegal Arms: Police Arrest Kogi PDP Campaign Security Chief, 5 others
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Sex Trade: Nigerian /Italian Connection
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Disregard ‘Operation Positive Identification,’ Army Urges Nigerians
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Border Closure Has Checked Inflow Of Firearms – DG DSS
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Borno Arrests 20 Sanitation Offenders, To Demolish Illegal Structures On Waterways
-
NEWS21 hours ago
APC States’ Chairmen Restates Support For PMB, Disowns Call For Akpabio’s Removal