NEWS
Gov Ortom Tasks Police To Find Killers Of FRCN Staff
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has charged security agencies in the state to fish out killers of Mr Patrick Kumbul, Head of ICT Unit, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Harvest FM Makurdi.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, had confirmed that Kumbul was killed on Saturday night along with his neighbour Mr Wuester Shongo.
Anene said the two men were killed on Amokachi Lane, Low Level, Makurdi, and that the Police had started full investigation into the matter.
A statement issued on Sunday in Makurdi by Mr Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, quotes Ortom as ordering security agents to ensure that that the perpetrators of the double homicide were brought to justice.
The governor described as unacceptable the murder of Kumbul by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in front of his house in Makurdi.
He urged residents of the state capital and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.
Ortom sympathised with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.
The General Manager of the Radio Station, Mr Akange Nyagba, told NAN that the body of his deceased colleague had been deposited in the mortuary.
Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest. (NAN)
MOST READ
Gov Ortom Tasks Police To Find Killers Of FRCN Staff
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
Stakeholders, NITT Seek Mandatory Training For Drivers Of Mass Transit Vehicles
Polio: Parents Urged To Embrace Child Vaccination
NUP Commences Agitation For Minimum Pension, Says Most Retirees Earn Less Than N10, 000 Monthly
S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku
Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Illegal Arms: Police Arrest Kogi PDP Campaign Security Chief, 5 others
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Sex Trade: Nigerian /Italian Connection
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Disregard ‘Operation Positive Identification,’ Army Urges Nigerians
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Border Closure Has Checked Inflow Of Firearms – DG DSS
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Borno Arrests 20 Sanitation Offenders, To Demolish Illegal Structures On Waterways