Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and Pro-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyahmo, Prof. T.O.K Audu, were yesterday attacked by thugs at the country home of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The attack left scores of vehicles damaged and properties destroyed. The governor and the other guests were attacked when they went to Oshiomhole’s residence to have lunch after they attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It will be recalled that alleged APC youths had invaded the Benin resident of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole barely two weeks ago. Last week, Police from force headquarters Abuja quizzed some of Obaseki’s aide over the invasion on Oshiomhole’s Benin residence.

However, an eyewitness yesterday disclosed that the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for a launch after the ceremony at the university.

According to him, “The governor, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs”.

It took the intervention of the governor’s security to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Oshiomhole has apologised to Governor Obaseki, Oba Akiolu and the univeristy Chancellor over the attack.

Oshiomhole who reacted to the incident through his chief press secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, blamed the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu for flooding the university community with thugs.

Ebegbulem while narrating what transpired said, “The incident that occurred at the gate of the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his Iyamho country home was unfortunate and the national chairman expresses his apologies to the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Screen I Makanjuola whom he held in high esteem.

“But I want to state that the people who unleashed mayhem on vehicles were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

“The tension in the community started last Friday when the deputy governor imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents. Infact the Central Bank governor who delivered a lecture at the convocation ceremony that Friday insisted that the thugs who were disturbing the public must stop the noise making before he could commence his lecture. Security agents helped to ensure peace before the event started.”

He disclosed that Oshiomhole left the event through the back in order to avoid being attacked by the thugs who, according to him, laid siege at the entrance gate of the university.

“Then today (Saturday) which was the main event, the governor, the national chairman of APC, Comrade Oshiomhole and other guests were already in the hall when at about 11:30am, the deputy governor stormed the University with over 200 Okada riders and thugs. Security operatives accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security operatives who insisted the deputy governor can enter the venue but they will not Allow the thugs to gain access.

“Following their threats the security operatives tear gassed the thugs and the deputy governor. The thugs were dispersed while the deputy governor joined other dignitaries at the venue. This created tension already in the small community.

“However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instruction at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders. So when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by tbe deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the national chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm,” Oshiomhole’s aide stated.

