COVER STORIES
Illegal Arms: Police Arrest Kogi PDP Campaign Security Chief, 5 others
Barely two weeks to the governorship election in Kogi State, the Police yesterday arrested a retired chairman of the security committee for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign Council in Dekina local government area and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Suleiman Ejeh Abutu, and five others over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
This is coming on the heels of growing tension over impending violence and allegations that politicians were arming thugs ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Our sister publication, LEADERSHIP Weekend, had reported yesterday that security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had identified major flashpoints in Kogi and Bayelsa States ahead of the governorship polls billed to hold on November 16 in the tow states.
LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that a crack team of Police operatives from the Force Headquarters, Abuja arrested the suspects in Dekina local government area with the arms and ammunition allegedly procured to be used to unleash terror on innocent voters during the forthcoming election in the state.
Some of the items said to be recovered from the suspects included pump action guns, AK-47 rifles and pistols.
It was also learnt that the PDP chieftain and retired ACP, Abutu, and the others arrested were said to have made useful statements to the police.
When contacted, the state commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the arrest, noted however that the arrest was effected by policemen from the Force Headquarter, Abuja, yesterday morning,” and not policemen in the state that carried out the raid.
