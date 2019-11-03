Kebbi APC Reject Names Of Elected Local Govt Chairmen Without Deputies   

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has again rejected the names of elected local government council chairmen released by the Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) without the names of the vices chairmen.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo made the objection in a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

He said to the party’s dismay when KESIEC released the names of the elected local government council Chairmen in the Saturday’s 26th October local government general election organised by KESIEC, the names of the elected Chairmen were only released without the names of their deputies (Vice chairmen).

“” Gentlemen of the press, I want to state categorically that the APC as a party will not accept and will never accept the list of the chairmen without their vices. It is unconstitutional for the electoral empire to release the names of the Chairmen without their vice chairmen”, he warned.

Dododo also accused the state electoral umpire of substituting 3 councilorship candidates from Koko Besse and Birnin Kebbi local government areas.

“Again in Koko Besse local government area under Sabon Gari ward, the validated cleared candidate given by APC is Hadiza Shehu not Maryam Sambo as released by KESIEC.

“In Birnin Kebbi local government area, the APC gave the names of Mohammed Nasiru and Umar Umar for Makera and Gawasu wards respectively as Councilorship candidates but we’re replaced by KESIEC with different names”, he said.

He warned that the party would not accept the discrepancies from KESIEC warning that the party may take any necessary action within the law including legal action to have the issue redressed by KESIEC.

