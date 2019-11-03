Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its head of Security in Dekina Local Government, Mr. Edeh Abutu and others allegedly adopted in Kogi State on trumped up charges and taken to unknown destination.

The national spokesman of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan who stated this at a press conference in Abuja said the party had last week alerted Nigerians over plot by the ruling party to clampdown on key leaders in the state as well as unleash violence on the people.

The party said: “We have called you today to notify Nigerians that the APC has commence the clampdown and punishment of innocent citizens of Kogi state, having realized that the people are not ready to change their resolve to kick out the incompetent, corrupt and disdainful Bello administration.

“The APC, out of desperation, has started framing and arresting innocent Nigerians, harassing and victimizing women and youths, blocking peoples’ means of livelihood and issuing threats on the citizenry, all in the failed bid to inject crisis, derail the electoral process and manipulate the outcome of the polls.”

The party said that its head of security in Dekina Local Government, Mr. Abutu, was arrested over trumped up charges of possession of firearm.

“It is instructive to state that Abutu had been threatened with arrest and frame-up, several times, by the APC; attacked and harassed on numerous occasions before he was finally framed and abducted by the APC after he pulled a gargantuan crowd for our governorship campaign rally in Dekina.

“The PDP has been made aware of how APC thugs invaded his area of residence, traumatized and harassed citizens with gun shots and abducted Mr. Abutu to an unknown destination,” PDP said.

The party added that the story the deputy governor, Edward Onoja gave as confessional statement of Abutu was not correct, adding, “there was no such record with the Police in Dekina or the State Police Command.”

PDP has also disclosed of plots to frame-up other PDP leaders with allegations of illegal possession of firearm, sponsoring of violence, training of thugs among others, as an attempt to intimidate the citizens as well as cover APC’s violence machination against the people of Kogi State.

