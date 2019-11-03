NDDC Crisis: APC Demands Return Of Commission To Presidency

… Says Forensic auditing should commence with water hyacinth contract.

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South South have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the Presidency.

The stakeholders, also in statement issued by the APC National Vice Chairman, South South, Prince Hilliard Eta said the Forensic audit of NDDC, as requested by the President should be limited within the period of the water hyacinth contract.

According to the statement, the recent crisis in the Commission was causing embarrassment to the South South APC stakeholders.

The APC National Vice Chairman submitted that each time Niger Delta heads the Ministry of Niger Delta and asked to oversee the NDDC, he uses it to play personal politics.

In the statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the APC National Chairman said it was wrong for the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio to set up an interim management team for the Commission against the management team approved by the President.

Eta, who frowned at the ways and manner of the administration of NDDC by the current Minister of Niger Delta said, “Anytime the Niger Delta Ministry is being headed by Niger Delta person and the NDDC is under it, they use the NDDC to play personal politics.”

He called on the President to adjust the Forensic auditing of the NDDC to commence from the time of water hyacinth contract, as he said,”if there is going to be a forensic audit of NDDC, they should start with the last water hyacinth contract that was done between the office of the Minister of Niger Delta and the office of the Acting Managing Director of NDDC.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recent asked for the Forensic auditing of NDDC when the Niger Delta States governors visited him.

Directing for the Forensic auditing of NDDC, the President had said, “I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues.

“The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done. The consultants must also prove that they are competent.

On the recent interim management team of NDDC set up by the Minister of Niger Delta, the APC South South National Vice Chairman said, “Akpabio should not be embarrassing us. The President has set up a governing council and Akpabio would come and set up an interim management committee. It is unacceptable to the stakeholders of the Niger Delta.

He therefore said, ‘It is our position that the NDDC should be removed from the Ministry of Niger Delta and brought back to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF under the Presidency where the Niger Delta people can have maximum benefit.”

The Niger Delta Development Commission has been faced with leadership crisis, with the Minister of Niger Delta Ministry inaugurating and interim management team against the management team names submitted to the National Assembly by the President for screening

