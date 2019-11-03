NUP Commences Agitation For Minimum Pension, Says Most Retirees Earn Less Than N10, 000 Monthly

National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr. Abel Afolayan has said majority of pensioners in the country earn N10,000 and below, urging the Federal government to immediately commence negotiations on a new template to implement a new minimum pension for pensioners in the country

Dr Afolayan made the call when ne led a delegation to the acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta.

He said pensioners are already worried and concern over when their pension will be reviewed.

He said, “the issue is that the vast majority of the pensioners, it is the token they received they rely on for survival. With the workers, the tension has died down with the agreement reached and the percentage consequential adjustments increase, but with the pensioners, the tension is high, and if don’t have anything tangible to present to them or tell them at our meeting next wee, in Ibadan, there will be problems.

“We still have people earning N2,000, some earning N10,000. Vast majority of pensioners in this country earn N10,000 below. It is people in this category that are agitating on what is happening to us. And I don’t want a situation whereby they will say the National President is comfortable, the National Deputy Vice President is comfortable, the General Secretary is Comfortable, that is why they were not concern about our problems.

“We are aware that it is the responsibility of National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission. When that goes on, we want to know when work will start on our table and how our own template will be worked out, and whether or not we will be involved in the discussions and negotiations on our table because during the last exercise, after the workers’ own had been settled, a committee had to be set up to work out the table for pensioners.

“One of us is a member of the committee that worked it out and it took a long time after the table for the workers had been approved before our own. It is only early this year that the last payment of the month by month of the 33% arrears was paid. We don’t want that to happen this time around.”

Speaking earlier, Acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta said the federal government is committed to a new national minimum pension for retirees in line with the newly approved national minimum wage.

He said all parties involved during negotiation on the minimum wage and its consequential adjustment is aware that there must be corresponding increase for pensioners and “we shouldn’t wait for agitation again before we do that.”

He said, ” This is the time we should have a major reform in our pension administration concerning the pensioners. There must be total u-turn of pension management in the country.It is a huge repository of funds, and you must be abreast of what is happening. Certain per cent is being deducted from the pensioners salary when they were working, and must know how this fund is being spent.

“You should not be asking for peanuts because if you don’t do it now, the problem that will come will be worst than the past. I agree entirely with you, what I am saying is that it would be done but it is not enough. As far as I am concern, it is not enough, we must have a policy from local government to the Federal Government on how to take care of our senior citizens. It must be integrated, it must have a health care which must be part of it, must have a minimal condition under which the pensioners must exist.

“If for workers it is N30,000, then you must also define what a minimum earning pensioners should get. They don’t see things the way some of us see it, if a pensioner goes to hospital, he would occupy the hospital bed longer than the young person.I know that the government is already working on it. That one, I think it is being addressed because all along the negotiations it has always been in consideration, and it was asked at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), so everybody is aware that it must be done.The man in Budget is fully aware of that, the Director General Budget is fully aware of that. So, it is something the Pension Commission is going to be part of the process, and PTAD too is also going to be part of it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

