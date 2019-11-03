Our Story, By Victims Of Kaduna, Ilorin, Lagos Torture Chambers

TUNDE OGUNTOLA and ISAIAH BENJAMIN provide in-depth account of inmates’ horrid experiences in the recently discovered torture houses.

‘’I was sexually abused severally,’’ said Hauwa Muhammad, a 22-year-old female inmate rescued from the illegal rehabilitation centre owned by Dr. Lawal Yusuf Muduru, otherwise known as Mallam Nigga.

Narrating her ordeal to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Hauwa who hails from Nasarawa State disclosed that she passed ‘’through horror in the camp’’ at the hands of Mallam Nigga’s son-in-law, Hassan Sani Dauda, whom accused of raping her and other girls in the house daily.

But there was an interesting dimension to her story. She was brought to the camp 11 months ago by her father because she was fast becoming a drug addict and needed help.

Muhammad’s traumatic tale is the stereotypical experience of Nigerians who have been rescued from various alleged rehabilitation centers in Kaduna, Ilorin and Lagos in the past two weeks.

According to Muhammad, ‘’My parents brought me from Abuja to this camp 11 months ago. I was into drugs, I used to take cocaine that was the reason why my father brought me here. But, instead of getting treatment, I have been sexually abused severally.

“I have been through horror. Mallam Nigga’s son-in-law, Hassan Sani Dauda raped us daily. If it is not me, it is another lady. It was like a daily routine for him. We reported him severally to Mallam Nigga, but he never believed us. He also makes us make love to ourselves, I mean lesbianism.

“For me, there is nothing like treatment at the camp apart from us being beaten. They also put some leaves inside a fire and cover us with the smoke under a blanket to inhale the smoke, which is all they call treatment.’’

Asked if she has been healed from drug abuse, Hauwa said, “Even if I do not believe there was any treatment there in the camp, the sexual abuse I have been through in the hands of Hassan is enough for me to learn my lessons. Just because I will never want to experience such abuse, I will never go into drugs again.”

Another inmate, Maryam Lawal 21-year-old lady from Kaduna also alleged being sexually abused severally by the same Hassan.

Maryam said, she was taken to the centre by her father because she always leaves home and for her friends’ houses. But she denied being a drug addict. She said her father thinks she is becoming a spoilt child.

A male inmate, Ibrahim Musa, a graduate of Software Engineering from Borno State said he was brought to the centre seven weeks ago, but that he has already seen hell on earth in that space of time.

He said the proprietor was only interested in using the inmates for cheap labour. He said the owner of the centre use the inmates for domestic chores and production of furniture and other things, which he sells and makes profit from.

These are tales from inmates of the torture home owned by Mallam Nigga Rehabilitation Centre’ in Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the State. At the centre, 147 men, women and children were recently rescued. The victims comprise of 125 males and 22 females.

However, the joy of the inmates who daily walk with chains, knew no bound as they celebrated their release from the camp. However, the unravelling of the second terror house in Kaduna makes it the third in the north. These revelations have since revealed the real intent of operators of the such religious schools and rehabilitation centres as findings show that little or no education or healing take place in those horror camps.

The raid on Mallam Nigga’s house was coming less than a month after the police raided a centre at Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, evacuating 300 persons, who were chained.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that some of the inmates were from Burkina Faso, Mali, and other African countries. Some of the children were rescued and placed under protective custody by the state government while the owner of the centre and teachers were charged to court by the state.

Government intervention

Apparently acting on an intelligence report Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai took the operators of the illegal detention centre by surprise and led a team of policemen on an impromptu visit to Mallam Nigga’s rehabilitation Centre at Rigasa Community where 147 men, women and children were rescued and taken into protective custody by the Kaduna State government.

The inmates celebrated their freedom from the torture house, a living nightmare for some of them in the last 10 to 15 years. While some have spent just a few months, this was the second time that the police in collaboration with the state government would be busting such a centre in Rigasa which harbours no fewer than 300 persons, who were rescued from different degrees of torture, starvation, and chains a month ago.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo said further investigations will be carried out just as the owner of the centre who is in police custody undergoes further interrogation.

According to Yakubu Sabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, ‘’the governor, el-Rufai led the police to the rehabilitation centre to find out what was happening himself. The centre claimed that it was certified to rehabilitate train people in skills acquisition.’’

The owner said the inmates were brought by their parents to undergo rehabilitation as a result of drug abuse or other forms of mental sickness. We will investigate and find out why the people were chained.

“The owner has been arrested and the children have been taken to Hajj camp by the state governor for medical checks and eventual reunion with their parents,” he said.

Among those rescued were twenty females, four foreigners from Cameron and Niger Republics and three underage children.

The inmates are under the care of the State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development with policemen deployed to guard them.

The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba who was at the camp confirmed to journalists that 22 inmates were females while four were foreigners.

”The number of inmates evacuated from the centre was 147 in total among them 22 females while four were foreigners from Niger and Cameroon. We also have underage among the inmates and those who are mentally not stable.‎ We have contacted a psychiatric doctor who will come to examine them,” she said. What we saw was a replica of slave trade – NHRC Commenting on the raid, the state officer-in-charge of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kaduna, Mr. Terngu Gwar strongly condemned the torture and chaining of the inmates for whatever reason saying the commission will collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that justice is done to the inmates.

“There were 147 victims, comprising 22 females and 3 minors. What we saw was a replica of the slave trade era with humans in chains. Unfortunately, people are being subjected to the unimaginable torture, inhuman and degrading treatment in this 21st century. Women were serially sexually abused.

‘’The NHRC strongly condemn these actions. These are unacceptable and are clear violations of every human rights standard. The NHRC will collaborate efforts with other agencies of government to ensure that the victims get the needed justice” he said.

An Ideal rehabilitation centre

The concept of rehabilitation is simple, it involves the process of helping a person who has suffered an illness or injury restore lost skills to regain maximum self-sufficiency. It also encompasses an action of restoring someone to health or normal life through training and therapy either after imprisonment, addiction or illness. Therefore, any centre which goes by the name of rehabilitation is expected to render such restoration services but, only recently it was discovered that in some parts of Kaduna state rehabilitation centres are fast becoming more of torture homes inflicting unimaginable and inhuman treatment to their inmates.

Although operators of some of these centres denied what they were accused of doing to their inmates, the condition of the inmates confirmed the true position of their situation. While some of the inmates were found in hand and leg chains, others were tied to poles, tyres and some other objects within the centres premises.

Others had marks on their bodies following severe beatings from those expected to reform them thereby making their situations worse than it was when they were brought to such homes. There is no doubt the fact that some of the inmates in some centres indulged in drugs and other social vices but the torture being melted on them in these homes is inhumane and uncalled for.

Worst still, is the fact that some of the female inmates alleged of being subjected to all manners of sexual abuse at the centres.

Children manacled in Kaduna terror house

It is for this kind of treatment and following intelligence gathering that the security operatives began to identify some of these centres and bringing their inhuman activities to a halt and freeing these inmates. The security operatives thereafter discovered a home with 300 people in chains and where it was alleged that they practice homosexuality, and torture people to death according to testimonies of some of the inmate even though the proprietor of the centre denied the allegations.

Some of the children were between the age of five and ten. However, the big surprise was that the children are manacled, possibly to ensure that they do not escape.

According to the report, the people manning the house of horror claim it’s an Islamic rehabilitation centre. But, the detained children said they were forced to fast, and that they were being sexually abused. The police suspected that the children may be undergoing some form of indoctrination.

The home named ‘Daru Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal’, which is operated under the guise of an Islamic school has among its inhabitants, children (all males) who disclosed that they are being abused homosexually by both seniors and instructors. It was observed during the raid of the home that the majority of the ‘inmates’ were chained on their both legs, while some were chained to electricity generator sets and vehicle alloy rims.

Some of the inmates who jubilated following the arrival of the police team showed newsmen scars of injuries sustained from torture in the hands of their instructors and seniors. Interaction with the inmates also revealed that some of them are from as far as African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana, and others.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the inmates, Hassan Yusuf, a Ph.D. holder in Energy Economics said he was dragged to the centre two years ago by his family, who accused him of converting to Christianity. According to him, “I have been here for two years. I just found myself here one morning two years ago. Because, my extended family accused me of converting to Christianity, just because I spent 16 years in the UK and married a British.

“For them, they think they are helping me because, since I became a Christian am supposed to die. But bringing me here according to them is to deradicalise me instead of death.

“Now, I am diabetic, I can’t access drugs and all the foods they feed us here are carbohydrates,” he said.

Also, Bello Hamza 42 years old inmate said, he was tricked to the centre by his family members who were interested in taking over his shared of the family inheritance.

In his words: “I have spent three months here with chains on my legs. I am supposed to be pursuing my Masters in University Pretoria South Africa. I got admission to study Applied Mathematics, but here I am chained.

“They claim to be teaching us the Quran and Islam, but they do a lot of things here. They subject the younger ones to homosexuality. This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment.

“Within my short stay here, somebody had died as a result of torture. Others have died before my coming due to poor health and torture. They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day; 11:00 am and 10: 00 pm.

“They have denied me a lot of things here. I am a family man, I have responsibilities, but I am chained here not knowing what is happening to my family members.

The commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga said, “We received information that something is going on in this rehabilitation centre or Islamic center. So, I sent my DPO here to check what was going on. On getting here, we discovered that this is neither a rehabilitation centre nor an Islamic school.

“You can see it yourself that, small children, some of whom are brought from neighbouring African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and others and from across Nigeria. Most of them are even chained. These people are being used, dehumanized. You can see it yourself.

“The man who is operating this home claimed that parents brought their children here for rehabilitation. But, from the look of things, this is not a rehabilitation centre. No reasonable parent will bring his children to this place. “So, we are going to investigate them and get to the root of the matter. We will find out the real motive behind this centre, and if they are found wanting they will be charged to court.

“But first, we are evacuating all the people from this place to our station and we will make an announcement for parents to come and recover their children,” he said.

Allegations of dehumanising treatments and forced homosexuality are false – Proprietor

Meanwhile, the proprietor of the centre simply identified as Malam said, all they do in the centre is to teach people Islam.

According to him, “All those allegations of torture, dehumanisation, and homosexuality are false and mere allegations. We do nothing here other than teaching people Islam.

“They don’t do anything other than, recitation of Qur’an, pray and worship God. Those chained are the stubborn ones who attempt running away. Those who don’t attempt running away are not chained. Some were chained before and after settling down, they were freed.

“Most of them were brought by their parents from across the country and others from outside the country.”

Meanwhile, at the end of the raid, the inmates were evacuated from the premises to the Police headquarters.

Parents demand the immediate release of their children

But, the entire situation took another dimension when parents of the inmates demanded the immediate release of their children to them. The parents mostly women stormed the school gate the morning after the raid in spite of security beef up at the school entrance crying and calling on the police authorities to reunite them with their children.

Shafa’atu Zakari who is a parent to six children in the school said her children were addicts and could not control their behaviours which was why we took them to the school to undergo rehabilitation and also acquire Quranic knowledge.

“We brought the children to the school because we don’t know what to do with them. Presently four of my children were among the students evacuated by the police. We demand their release because the founder of the school Malam Ismail is doing everything Possible within Islamic teaching to rehabilitate them for us,” she said.

Another parent name Maryam Fatika whose four children were attending the school and were taken by the police said “There was nothing going wrong in the school because we took our children there ourselves, we don’t know why the police raided the place.

“My children have never complained to me about abuse or anything. But we are aware that they are being punished if they ever did something wrong because they are very dangerous and stubborn kids,” she said.

Maman Jibril also a mother, whose son Jibril has been in the school for six years said “The boy became a threat to us his parents so we took him to the Islamic school for rehabilitation and glory to God he has changed.

“I used to visit him anytime I took food to him and I have never seen anything wrong going on in the school.

“My worry now is that we don’t even know where they took our children to which is why we are appealing to the government and police to return our children to us and we are also satisfied with the way the children are being handled by the Islamiyya authorities, ” she said.

A neighbour residing close to the school, Ahmed Balarabe also denied the allegations of sexual abuse on the children as alleged by the police.

“I share a fence with the school and my two sons attended the same school before their graduation and they never told me anything of such. Being a neighbour that always entered the school if such a thing is happening, I should have known,” he said.

One of the directors in the school, Malam Mohammed el’Zubair also denied all allegations made by the police, saying all children were brought with the consent of their parents.

“No responsible father will take his child to where he will be molested sexually. We only teach these children Quran and we expected the police to investigate us well before invading the school. So we are seeking justice from the authorities concerned and we leave everything to God who knows what we are doing,” he said.

‎El’zubair also said that former Kaduna State Police Commissioner CP Abdurrahman Ahmad, a renowned Islamic Scholar Dr. Ahmad Gumi, Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque as well as General Buba Marwa all visited the school in the past to assess our activities and none of them ever complained against us.

One of the residents who identified himself as Shehu a Preacher in the school denied the police allegation about the condition the children were kept in as he said that all the children in the school are brought in with the consent of their parents.

“What they are saying is not true because all the children are there with the consent of their parents. The parents signed a form before the children were enrolled in the school. The parents used to bring food to their children daily and they also know the condition they are in.

“We were very surprised when the police came and evacuated the children as well as removed all the students’ food brought by their parents before they shut-down the school. This is unfair because we have parents to testify if their children are kept in bad condition as claimed by the police,” he said.

The police, however, said even though some of the parents of the children said they brought their kids themselves, there is a limitation to how one treats the children even if they are one’s, biological children.

“The inhumane treatment being meted to these children is a violation on their right as provided in the constitution and that is the stand of the police, the Islamic schools do not have any license to operate.

“All the requirements needed to operate any conventional school were absent from this same school, these are evident enough to arrest him” he stressed.

Kwara torture house

A torture house was also bursted in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital and the experiences of the inmates are not significantly different from those freed in Kaduna.

The Kwara State Police Command uncovered a rehabilitation center, Sumuratu Mumeen Arabic Centre, Gaa-Odota Area in Ilorin, where 108 people detained under inhuman conditions were rescued.

Some of the victims comprising children, men, and women were observed to be suffering from infections or diseases, while others were mentally ill.

One of the female victims, Olaide Arikewuyo, who said she had spent five years in the centre, alleged that she was sexually abused by the uncle of the owner of the facility.

“I am living with the owner of the centre in their apartment and the uncle used to have canal knowledge of me every night.

‘’Since I have nobody to turn to and it is not easy to escape from there, I have been abused by five men.

”In the process, I got impregnated and had three abortions. I just thank God that the police came to my rescue,” she said.

Another victim, Waliyu Ali, said his parents brought him there because he was addicted to Indian Hemp.

He added that his parents believed that the place was a rehabilitation centre and that he would stop smoking Indian Hemp after spending some months there.

Also Abdulazeez Korede, said “my parents brought me there because I am a drug addict and they want to stop me from taking hard drugs.

“But to my surprise, I was chained and beaten up mercilessly and taken underground where other guys like me were kept when my parents left.

‘’I was kept in a dungeon for four months where there was no sunlight or window and no proper food.”

Another inmate, Tope Owonifari, said he was taken there because he was troublesome and used to smoke cigarette.

He added that despite the founder collecting N15,000 monthly food allowance from his parents, “I was not given a proper meal.”

“The owner of the centre charged my parents N200, 000 for the treatment and I have spent four days here which is like four years to me,” he added.

Owonifari commended the Kwara police command for rescuing them.

While briefing newsmen in his office, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun said the command acted on an intelligence surveillance and raided the centre where 103 males and five females were discovered unlawfully detained in the centre.

“Some of them during interview claim they were brought to the centre by their parents,” said the CP.

He said the investigation was ongoing and that the police command would take care of the victims until their parents come to fetch them.

Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari on October 19 directed the police to uncover all illegal detention, rehabilitation centres and rescue those held there.

The Lagos Experience

Meanwhile, a supposed clergy man, Joseph Ojo, has been arrested for allegedly using his church, the Blessing of Goodness Healing Church, Ijegun area of Lagos, as a detention centre for mentally ill persons and persons suffering from various ailments and social vices.

It was gathered that Ojo was arrested after 15 sick persons, who were chained inside a building on his church premises, were rescued by men of the Lagos State Police Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Isheri-Osun Division. Police stormed the church following a tip-off by the national president of the Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Samuel Adam.

A victim of the torture house, Adewale Adetona, who claimed to had been chained for eight months, alleged that he was kidnapped and brought to the church by his family, adding that he was not happy staying in the church.

Adetona who hails from Oyo State said, “I was kidnapped from where I was sleeping when I woke up from sleep in the morning and taken to the church.

“I have been staying here until the police came to rescue everybody from the church. I am not happy staying at the church, because I have my own life to live. I am just here; I can’t live my normal life and do what I want to do.

“There was no negotiation for me to be brought here. There are unstable people in the church, so what am I doing here? I feel embarrassed being chained, but I am happy that we have been rescued; since I got here, they never removed the chains from my legs.”

But, Adetona’s mother, Monsurat, said she took him to the church for spiritual healing, adding that his behaviour was embarrassing her in public. She noted that her son was becoming wayward.

According to her, “He usually misbehaves and I feel embarrassed about it. I have taken him to hospitals for healing before I heard of the church, where spiritual attacks are sorted out. But, if I told him to follow me there, he would refuse, that was why I forcefully brought him to the church in March this year and I have been seeing some improvement in his condition.”

Another victim, Solomon Ogbokri, said he was chained for eight months too, while supposedly being delivered of addiction to alcoholic, adding that his parents brought him to the church.

Solomon’s father, Godspower, said he took his son to the church after several attempts to wean him of alcohol and hard drug addiction proved abortive.

Godspower said he enrolled his son at the Federal Polytechni Ilaro, and another polytechnic in Ota, but he did not graduate.

The 65-year-old said, “He goes about taking drugs like Indian hemp and roaming the streets; I prefer him in the church than roaming about, because he is now better. I don’t want him to go back to Ikeja, where he was taking drugs.

“I took him to the Fingers of God Rehabilitation Centre, the Synagogue Church of All Nations and the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, but there was no solution.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the command had commenced investigation into the case, adding that 15 victims had been rescued from the church.

“We have rescued 15 victims and arrested 11 persons, including the pastor, Joseph Ojo. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp. The victims are between ages 19 and 50 and some of them were brought by their families. We have commenced investigation into the matter.”

Ojo, however, told our correspondent that the victims were chained because of their condition, adding that their parents brought them to the church for healing.

He said, “The people were chained because of their condition. If I did not chain them, they would run. Many of them had put me in trouble in the past and that was why I chained them. When I see that they are healed, I unchain them.”

